Sakuu collaborates with Livent for LIOVIX lithium formulation for next-gen 3D printed batteries

Sakuu has announced that it is collaborating with Livent Corporation, under an existing joint development agreement (JDA) for the use of Livent’s proprietary LIOVIX printable lithium formulation in Sakuu’s battery 3D printing process. The LIOVIX platform includes applications for pre-lithiation and lithium metal anode manufacturing.

The company has also announced “promising results” from its ongoing testing of the printable formulation from Livent. In February 2023, Sakuu announced consistent and successful 3D printing of fully functional high-performance patterned batteries. The company has now revealed that these printed cells used the LIOVIX formulation in the anode, which Sakuu says enhanced the patterning capabilities of the 3D printing process.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Livent and explore how the LIOVIX formulation can integrate into our novel method of manufacturing next-generation SwiftPrint batteries at commercial scale,” said Robert Bagheri, CEO and Founder of Sakuu. “Having access to innovative ingredients from a US-based, globally established lithium supplier enhances our next-gen battery development via 3D printing to deliver ultimate performance, safety, and sustainability.

“Our Kavian platform is designed to help industries reimagine what a battery can become, starting with how it is made, to unlock commercial-scale manufacturability of solid-state and other performance batteries. Kavian manufacturing is poised to introduce transformative product innovation across industries going electric.”

Paul Graves, Livent President and CEO said: “The successful application of the LIOVIX formulation in Sakuu’s next generation batteries and leading-edge manufacturing process shows what is possible through strong collaboration and a shared commitment to advancing innovation in battery development. We are excited to build on our partnership with Sakuu to deliver on the promise of pioneering technologies which can improve battery safety, performance, manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.”

Sakuu’s Kavian platform is engineered for companies to manufacture “next-generation” batteries, including solid-state chemistries, for commercial-scale production. Arwed Niestroj, Sakuu SVP of Customer Enablement spoke to TCT in November 2023 about the Kavian platform, as well as the plans for the company's gigafactories.

Sakuu announced in March 2023 that it was to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with Plum Acquisition Corp. I.