Shapeways expands Desktop Metal 3D printing services

Shapeways has announced the expansion of its partnership with Desktop Metal by investing in additional additive manufacturing systems to grow its on-demand 3D printing services.

The company, which provides access to a range of AM technologies through its digital manufacturing platform, is set to install the new systems at its ISO-9001 manufacturing facilities in Long Island City, New York and Eindhoven, Netherlands, and will be available to customers by early 2022. Meanwhile, Desktop Metal will benefit from Shapeways’ manufacturing capabilities and purpose-built software platform, Otto to deliver fully digital end-to-end manufacturing.

“We’re extremely pleased to progress our partnership with Shapeways and propel the additive manufacturing industry forward,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “For customers starting their digital manufacturing journeys who may not be ready to purchase equipment of their own, Shapeways will offer instant access to Desktop Metal’s comprehensive portfolio of high-speed, AM 2.0 printing platforms and rich materials library, enabling them to benefit from expedited production, reduced costs, and flexible, overflow manufacturing capacity as dictated by growing business demands.”

Shapeways’ customers will now be able to leverage a variety of Desktop Metal machines including the Studio System, Shop System, Production System, Fiber, RAM technology, and photopolymer systems from EnvisionTEC, which were brought into the Desktop Metal family following a $300 million acquisition earlier this year. “Additional Desktop Metal offerings” are also said to be available in the future alongside a number of new technologies which Shapeways plans to add from other machine manufacturers, including post-processing and finishing equipment.

“Together, Desktop Metal and Shapeways are democratising 3D printing, reinforced by our ability to offer anytime, anywhere access to an extensible array of high-quality manufacturing services,” said Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “As Desktop Metal’s largest manufacturing services partner, we are committed to establishing ourselves as the ‘go-to’ company for businesses around the world seeking fast, efficient, execution in turning digital designs into physical products.”

