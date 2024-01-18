Sidus Space unveils "cutting-edge" multi-material 3D printed space hardware division

× Expand Sidus Space YouTube

Sidus Space, a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, has announced the achievement of a new milestone, the opening of its new Multi-Material 3D Printing Division. The company says its expertise has now expanded beyond traditional hardware and satellite manufacturing, as it now offers innovative engineering and advanced 3D printing services.

The company utilised MarkForged X7 printers and OnyxFR-A material to manufacture structural support components in its LizzieSat satellite, scheduled to launch on Transporter 10 prior to March 2024.

The material, reinforced with carbon fibre layers during the 3D printing process and featuring fire retardant properties, has enabled the creation of satellite parts that surpass the strength of aluminium while significantly reducing weight says Sidus Space. The company says this represents a “revolutionary” shift in traditional manufacturing methods.

To ensure adaptability to the space environment, Sidus says it conducted thorough outgassing tests in accordance with ASTM E595 standards. According to the company, the results demonstrated impressive outcomes that proved compatibility with space operations.

Building on the success of constructing LizzieSat with the Onyx nylon 3D printed materials, Sidus Space is extending its capabilities to the broader market. The company offers a “digital warehouse” database for storing parts, which it says allows customers to print manufacturer-approved digital parts with ease.

The service accommodates single or multiple units for personal use, and customers can opt to have their parts printed and delivered directly or have clients print from Sidus Space’s digital warehouse of 3D models.

The Multi-Material 3D Printing Division specialises in composite materials, including nylon onyx, onyx FR-A, carbon fibre, fibreglass, and Kevlar. The company also offers 3D printing in PLA and TPU materials.

“Expanding our service to include multi-material 3D printing is a natural progression for Sidus Space. We are excited to offer our advanced capabilities to a wider audience, providing innovative solutions for various industries,” said Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space. “This strategic move not only showcases our commitment to innovation but also establishes another revenue stream for Sidus Space, further solidifying our position as pioneers in the space and advanced manufacturing sectors.”