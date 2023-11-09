Siemens, DyeMansion, HP, BASF Forward AM and EOS launch AM I Navigator

× Expand DyeMansion AM I NAVIGATOR launches at Formnext

Five companies have joined forces to launch the Additive Manufacturing Industrialization Navigator (AM I Navigator) initiative to address and offer guidance on the different stages of industrialising 3D printing.

Announced during Formnext 2023 by Siemens, DyeMansion, BASF Forward AM, EOS and HP, AM I Navigator is described as a ‘holistic maturity model’ that encompasses the industrial 3D printing process chain ‘from material to machines to automation’, and defines five stages of AM adoption – basic, professional, advanced, integrated, and autonomous. While it hasn't been made clear how the initiative will work in practice, in a press release, the collaborators said AM I Navigator intends to create a common understanding to help AM users to ‘scale and integrate additive manufacturing into traditional production workflows.’

Felix Ewald, CEO & Co-founder of DyeMansion commented: "The goal of our industry is to drive adoption of AM. This is something that can only succeed if we work together and speak a joint language. With the AM I Navigator we are aligning the efforts of key technology leaders to unite the industry behind a model that describes the different levels to the factory of the future. I am pleased to see this initiative, which we started a few months ago together with Siemens, already growing with big players like HP, EOS and BASF Forward AM. The AM I Navigator will generate aligned roadmaps and will be helpful and trust-building for many future AM users."

The AM I Navigator aims to equip companies with the right strategy for AM and will deliver a ‘Maturity Check’, based on Siemens Digital Manufacturing Excellence learnings, to show the company’s current AM maturity level and its potential. Detailed recommendations on how production can be further developed will then be made available.

Further AM technology providers are able to join the initiative's first wave of pioneers. Founding companies are providing more details at Formnext throughout this week.