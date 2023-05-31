Sintratec printers make debut in Mexico through partnership with Digital Sun

× Expand Sintratec From left to right: Gabor Koppanyi (Head of Marketing and Sales Sintratec), Tania Herrera (Packaging Segment Manager, Sun Digital Additive Divison), Ricardo del Castillo (Innovation Manager Sun Digital Additive Division)

Swiss 3D printer manufacturer Sintratec has entered into a partnership with Sun Digital to offer its 3D printing technologies in Mexico. Sintratec says that its new partner is one of the most important providers of digital printing solutions in the country. The Mexico City-based company has specialised in the sales and service of colour printers, as well as label and packaging printer for over 50 years.

Sun Digital is currently the exclusive partner of HP Indigo digital presses in the market. The company now has a newly launched Additive Division, and is looking to enter the 3D printing sector, which begins with the Sintratec partnership.

Sintratec says the partnership represents an important entry into the Mexican market and an expansion of its North American sales and service network.

“With Sun Digital we have gained a competent, industry-oriented specialist with many years of experience, who will now represent the Sintratec products for the first time in the promising Mexican market,” said Gabor Koppanyi, Head of Marketing and Sales at Sintratec. “We are convinced that customers and prospects in Central America will benefit greatly from Sun Digital’s expander offering and its service network.”

Ricardo del Castillo, Innovation Manager of Sun Digital Additive Division added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sintratec. By bringing their 3D printing solutions to the Mexican market, we are confident that Sintratec’s innovative products will deliver exceptional value. As we join forces, we anticipate a broader spectrum of companies and clients, shaping the future and unlocking limitless possibilities for innovation.”

A Sintratec Kit was recently used in a breakthrough project involving ceramic 3D printing at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland.