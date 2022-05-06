SME Celebrates 90th Year, Showcases Industry’s Best at RAPID + TCT 2022

RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event, is returning to Detroit this May with next-level speakers, panels and other major attractions such as the SME ZONE. The SME ZONE is the focal point of everything happening at RAPID + TCT, offering unique networking opportunities and the chance to meet with other like-minded AM professionals. SME Executive Director & CEO Robert Willig made the announcement.

“SME has a rich history of providing top-notch professional development opportunities and chances for industry professionals to be part of leading advancements in technology, engineering processes and manufacturing innovations,” said Willig. “The SME ZONE is an incredible opportunity for attendees of RAPID + TCT to learn more about our organisation and vice versa. I’m blown away by the conversations had by attendees and delegates, panelists, exhibiting companies and sponsors, and I look forward to coming together again to share experiences and move our organisation and industries forward. Our dynamic lineup of Industry Partner Panel presentations in our SME ZONE Theater promises amazing AM insights.”

SME brings together the most prestigious, experienced and innovative professionals in the industry. The SME ZONE at RAPID + TCT offers attendees the ability to interact with the different SME strategic units, dive deep into each area of SME and learn how SME can advance their business and career.

One of the major attractions hosted inside of the SME ZONE will be the SME ZONE Theater. With a full lineup of over 15 Industry Partner panel discussions, the SME ZONE Theater will provide attendees with an immersive, firsthand experience in the latest 3D-technology advancements. Topics from AM’s well-known leaders from strategic and influential Industry Partners that are critical to SME and RAPID + TCT activities, these panels will touch on technological opportunities across automotive, aerospace, healthcare, materials and beyond.

The SME ZONE Theater will feature AM leaders from 60+ accomplished organisations giving fresh insight daily on the latest topics affecting the industry. Such discussions include:

“Additive Manufacturing for Automotive—Challenges and Opportunities” presented in partnership with SAE International.

“Addressing Data Challenges in the Digital Thread through Standardisation” presented in partnership with the 3MF Consortium.

“Sustainable Innovation in Metal AM Powder” presented in partnership with AMGTA (the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association) and many more.

Focused on showcasing innovative technologies addressing the industry’s most pressing issues, represented by industry leading organisations advancing AM, the SME AM community is passionate about accelerating adoption within the manufacturing industry. Throughout the entire duration of RAPID +TCT, the SME ZONE will provide access to experts, dynamic panel discussions, opportunities to build relationships, and network with SME and our Industry Partners.

