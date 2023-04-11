Sneak preview as nearly 400 additive manufacturing exhibitors converge at RAPID + TCT 2023

From global OEMs to soaring startups, nearly 400 additive manufacturing (AM) companies and thousands of industry experts will come together in Chicago at McCormick Place to share the latest processes, materials and technologies in AM at SME’s RAPID + TCT 2023, May 2-4.

As North America's largest and most influential AM event, the three-day event gives attendees exclusive access to see the most innovative products in AM firsthand, learn from industry experts and the chance to network with thousands of peers from around the world. SME Executive Director & CEO Robert Willig made the announcement.

“The potential for AM to shape modern manufacturing is limitless, and there’s no better place to experience the latest advancements and innovation of AM than at RAPID + TCT 2023,” Willig said. “Each year, RAPID + TCT’s exhibiting companies push the boundaries of what’s possible through interactive demonstrations, large-scale models and an immersive experience you cannot find anywhere else. With a powerhouse lineup of 388 exhibiting companies scheduled this year, attendees will be sure to find inspiration at the brilliance on display.

The exhibitor lineup includes some of the most innovative names in additive manufacturing, continuing to build upon and strengthen 3D printing hardware, software and services. Some of this year’s featured exhibitors include:

ADDiTEC (Booth #2212) specialises in solving problems and creating solutions using metal additive manufacturing. ADDiTEC will host a press event to make company announcements regarding latest innovations and exclusive product offerings from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at its booth Tuesday, May 2. Additionally, ADDiTEC’s Founder & CEO Brian Matthews will present a Tech Talk at 2:30 p.m. at the Tech Hub on Tuesday, May 2.

(Booth #2247) will make a corporate announcement to be revealed at a press event. nTopology enables engineers to create critical parts that redefine industries across the globe in fields including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and consumer goods. The company is leading the way to broader mainstream adoption of additive manufacturing with a major new category-leading software announcement: nTopology 4. nTopology will hold a press conference May 2 in Room W476 from 11 - 12 p.m. CT.

Quantica (Booth #2142) specialises in high-performance, multi-material 3D printing, combining materials in a single process to produce high-quality parts and products. Quantica's NovoJet technology revolutionises additive manufacturing by jetting fluids with unprecedented viscosity ranges. NovoJet™ will fundamentally advance the printing of high value products for complex applications in a range of industries including dental, healthcare, printed electronics, consumer goods and more.By the end of 2023, Quantica's first Desktop Printer will be available, featuring 7 NovoJet printheads as an open platform for research and development.

Slice Engineering (Booth #1746) will host a press conference and showcase their latest high-flow hotend at RAPID + TCT 2023. Slice Engineering manufactures reliable, high-performance industrial hotends for demanding FFF printing applications. Providing solutions that bring new value to the market, Slice has remained committed to American manufacturing, striving to produce its products as locally as possible, whenever possible. In recognition of their innovations and local manufacturing efforts, Slice Engineering was named a Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence winner and a Top 50 Florida Company to Watch. In 2021, 3D Printing Industry named Slice Engineering the Global Startup of the Year.

RAPID + TCT 2023 will feature a powerhouse lineup of hundreds of other exhibitors specialising in AM across a swath of industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, defence and more. Attendees will immediately be immersed by impressive displays from heavy hitters like Stratasys, EOS, HP, 3D Systems, ARBURG, MarkForged, SLM Solutions and more exhibiting directly at the entrance to the showroom floor.

Registration is now open to attend the premier destination for technology providers and industry leaders worldwide.

