SprintRay announces new Canadian distribution agreement to expand access to 3D printing for dental professionals

SprintRay Inc. has announced a partnership with Sinclair Dental. Co., which it says is designed to expand access to the SprintRay product portfolio of 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and services to dental professionals throughout Canada.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Sinclair Dental and extend our advanced 3D printing solutions to more dental professionals,” said John Cox, Chief Growth Officer of SprintRay. “Sinclair is a trusted leader in dental product and technology distribution. Our shared vision in bringing transformative and affordable digital dentistry solutions to elevate dental care makes this partnership a perfect match.”

The agreement will see Sinclair Dental distribute the SprintRay portfolio of end-to-end 3D printing solutions, which includes the “world’s fastest” night guard workflow, featuring NightGuard Flex resin, which the company says is formulated to be the fastest, most comfortable occlusal guard in dentistry.

The portfolio also includes an ecosystem featuring SprintRay Pro55 and Pro95 3D printers, and advanced post processing systems, Pro Wash/Dry, designed to fabricate most dental applicances in less than an hour according to SprintRay. Also in the portfolio is its proprietary, biocompatible specialty and model resins.

“Sinclair customers rely on us to provide seamless products and technology for doctors to efficiently and effectively treat their patients and build their practices,” said Sinclair Dental CEO Shahab Soltani, Ph.D. “SprintRay’s 3D printing solutions have been highly regarded for excellent performance in the chairside fabrication of dental applications. They set new benchmarks for performance and speed, reducing delivery times and enabling a superior patient experience. We look forward to helping our customers seamlessly implement this technology into their practices.”