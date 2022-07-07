Start-up ATHOS 3D prints custom climbing shoe with HP technology

× Expand ATHOS climbing shoe 3D printed with HP Multi Jet Fusion

Climbing is becoming increasingly popular and having the correct footwear is essential, but for years consumers have been made to purchase shoes that are two or three sizes too small to get the safest support for climbing.

Spanish start-up ATHOS has reached the national finals for the prestigious James Dyson Award thanks to their creation of the world’s first 3D printed shoe, and the philosophy focused on the combination of customisation, innovation and consumer health.

ATHOS is looking to change the sports footwear industry with their first-of-its-kind shoe, made to fit the feet and needs of each climber using HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing.

The new shoe from ATHOS will be customisable and sustainable, the manufacturing process will begin with a scan of the user’s feet, followed by printing, post-processing, assembly of parts and finally, the delivery of the product.

“We are seeing how 3D printing technology is changing the sports footwear industry, including shortening production times, and developing innovative and sustainable ideas,” said Wayne Davey, Global Head of 3D Printing Solutions Go-to-Market, HP Personalisation and 3D Printing, HP Inc.

ATHOS is leveraging the capabilities of Sculpteo, a leading online 3D printing service with operations in both France and California, who are equipped with HP Multi Jet Fusion technology as a member of HP’s Digital Manufacturing Partner Network.

Wayne added: “ATHOS is a clear example of companies adopting HP’s innovative 3D technology solutions to change an entire market and address consumer needs.”

Talking about the customisation and sustainability allowed by the technology, Co-Founders and Managing directors of ATHOS, Emili S. Taixés and Romina Milesi said: “The benefits of customisation and on-demand production help us to deploy a more environmentally responsible consumer and manufacturing model.”

