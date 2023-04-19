Stratasys appoints Gurvinder Kahlon to lead Stratasys Direct Manufacturing

× Expand Gurvinder Kahlon

Stratasys has announced that Gurvinder Kahlon has joined the company as Vice President and General Manager of Stratasys Direct, Inc., the company’s on-demand parts business, reporting to Chief Industrial Business Officer Rich Garrity. Stratasys says Kahlon will play a key role in growing Stratasys Direct’s assistive manufacturing production business.

Kahlon brings two decades of digital manufacturing experience in software, factory automation, R&D, and product management roles. Prior to joining Stratasys, Kahlon served as a Director of Product Management at on-demand digital manufacturing company Protolabs for five years.

Kahlon also previously held the role of Director of Product Management at semiconductor manufacturer Rudolph Technologies, now known as Onto Innovation. He also holds an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Mumbai.

Garrity said: “Stratasys Direct is well-positioned to grow as a leader in industrialising additive manufacturing, with a strong reputation for quality, industry expertise, and delivering at production scale for our customers, and we’re pleased to have Gurvinder’s leadership as we look to take the next step in growing the business. Gurvinder’s experience with industrial manufacturing operations and people leadership are ideal as we seek to create exceptional value for our customers and for our company.”

Kahlon added: “I’m excited to join an organisation that has built an exceptionally strong foundation with the breadth of their technology expertise and the ability to meet high requirement needs at serialised production scale. It’s been particularly compelling to see how successfully the Stratasys Direct team has incorporated new Stratasys systems like the H350 and Origin One 3D printers and new innovative materials into the business. That means more pathways to provide more value for our manufacturing customers and significant opportunities for growth.”

