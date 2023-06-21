Stratasys re-addresses Nano Dimension tender offer and urges shareholders to not tender their shares

In a statement from Stratasys on June 21, its Board of Directors has urged shareholders of the company to not tender shares into the tender offer from Nano Dimension, and to file a notice of objection against the offer, which it has referred to as ‘unsolicited, inadequate, and coercive’. Stratasys first made this recommendation to its shareholders when its board 'unanimously' rejected the offer on May 30, 2023.

Stratasys’ Board says it believes that Nano’s partial offer of 18.00 USD per share, which Nano reaffirmed on June 14, ‘substantially undervalues Stratasys’ leading position’ as well as the company’s growth opportunities, which it says are larger in light of the pending merger with Desktop Metal.

Stratasys said about the tender offer: “Nano’s partial tender offer is a coercive, highly opportunistic and self-interested attempt to acquire control of Stratasys and derail the Company’s significant growth opportunities and strategic plan for value creation.”

The company has also said that Nano Dimension’s attempt to acquire the company is led by a board and management team whose legitimacy and composition ‘remains in doubt’. Stratasys adds that the legal authority of Nano to make and consummate the partial tender offer ‘remains subject to adjudication in the Israeli courts, due to the ongoing power struggle within Nano itself with Murchinson Ltd.

Stratasys said in its statement: “Nano’s management team has demonstrated a disregard for shareholder value and is ill-equipped to successfully operate a global business at the scale of Stratasys, underscored by Nano’s track record of poor leadership, governance policies and reporting standards as well as a history of value-destructive acquisitions, including DeepCube and NanoFabrica.”

In the June 21 statement, Stratasys said that there is ‘substantial risk’ that the partial tender offer will ‘never be consummated or will be significantly delayed’.

The tender offer from Nano Dimension is subject to various conditions, one being that the Stratasys Board of Directors terminates the shareholder rights plan, and another being that Nano obtains approval from the committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which Stratasys says will likely take ‘several months or more’.

Stratasys’ statement included the line: “Contrary to Nano’s recent statements on the likely timing of the closing of its tender offer following June 26, and that their offer has ‘no risk’, Nano’s offer is in fact highly contingent and its timing is uncertain. Stratasys therefore believes that Nano will extend its partial tender offer on or before June 26.”

The statement also said: “Tendering into Nano’s partial tender offer of $18.00 per share would only encourage Nano’s opportunistic and coercive attempt to acquire Stratasys at an inadequate price, while NOT tendering into Nano’s partial tender offer will show support for the Stratasys Board and management team and allow Stratasys shareholders to have their vote to realize the full value of the pending transaction with Desktop Metal.

“Unlike tender offers in the U.S., under Israeli rules, Nano’s tender offer will fail if the shares covered by submitted Notices of Objection are greater than or equal to the number of shares tendered in the offer. Therefore, in addition to not tendering, filing a Notice of Objection could help cause the tender to fail.

“The Stratasys Board recognizes that Nano Dimension has constructed an unfair, coercive process that makes it difficult and confusing for shareholders that own Stratasys shares beneficially (as do a vast majority of Stratasys shareholders) to file a Notice of Objection. Stratasys has informed Nano, its tender offer agents and the Israeli courts that this process must be fixed so it is equally as accessible and easy for a beneficial owner of Stratasys shares to file a Notice of Objection as it is to tender shares into Nano’s partial tender offer.”

Stratasys also released a Q+A regarding the tender offer from Nano Dimension, which can be found here.

The full June 21 statement from Stratasys can be found here.

On June 20, Stratasys responded to a take-over attempt from 3D Systems, announced the filing of a preliminary Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as announcing the filing of certain revenue and EBITDA estimates for its proposed combination with Desktop Metal, Inc.