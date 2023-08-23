Stratasys shareholders to vote on Desktop Metal merger at upcoming meeting

× Expand Stratasys DM - 1

Stratasys has announced that it will hold an “Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders” (EGM) on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The meeting will see shareholders vote on approval of certain matters in connection with the merger agreement between Stratasys and Desktop Metal.

An SEC filing included a letter from Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif and Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop. The CEOs said: “We cannot complete the Merger unless the Desktop Metal stockholders approve the Desktop Metal Merger Agreement proposal and the Stratasys shareholders approve the Stratasys Merger-related proposal. Your vote on all of the matters to be considered at the Stratasys EGM and Desktop Metal special meeting is very important, regardless of the number of shares you own.”

This comes after Stratasys had engaged in discussions with 3D Systems to determine whether the company’s July 13 proposal would result in a “superior proposal” to the Desktop Metal merger agreement.

According to the SEC filing, representatives of Stratasys met with representatives of 3D Systems on August 22. Stratasys says that it conveyed to 3D Systems areas of concern regarding the transaction and combined company, based on results of Stratasys’ due diligence review.

Stratasys says it also conveyed to 3D Systems that the latest proposal was not itself a transaction that it would be prepared to enter into. Stratasys has said that it has not determined the latest proposal from 3D Systems is superior to the Desktop Metal merger, but will continue to engage in discussion with the company.

The filing says that the Stratasys Board has not changed its unanimous approval, recommendation, and declaration of advisability of the merger with Desktop Metal. Stratasys said in the filing: “The Stratasys Board of Directors strongly encourages you to vote in favour of the Stratasys Merger-related proposal at the Stratasys EGM, and to thereby enable the value-adding merger with Desktop Metal.”

Read more:

A complete timeline of the Stratasys + Nano Dimension + Desktop Metal + 3D Systems story (so far)

Stratasys and Desktop Metal to merge in deal worth $1.8 billion

Stratasys & Desktop Metal: What we know so far

7 things we learned from Stratasys & Desktop Metal’s Joint Transaction Investors Call

TCT Interview – Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif details the strategy behind Desktop Metal merger

3D Systems submits third Stratasys takeover offer, worth $2 billion

Stratasys to enter discussions with 3D Systems despite Desktop Metal merger agreement

Stratasys has presented three proposals to be voted on at the meeting, listed below, and has recommended that shareholders vote “For” each of the three: