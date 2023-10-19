Submissions for the 2024 TCT Awards are now open!

× Expand Rob Lacey Photographer Editorial, PR & Corporate Photography Headshots, Conferences & Corporate Events Based in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire covering the Midlands, South West & London www.roblaceyphotographer.co.uk T: 01242 861118 M: 07802 542598

The TCT Group is delighted to announce the TCT Awards entry submissions are now open for 2024! The TCT Awards celebrate the very best of the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry globally.

The TCT Awards highlight groundbreaking advances in technology with the hardware, software, materials and post-processing awards, through to innovative applications of the technologies across different industry verticals.

Each year the TCT Awards shine a spotlight on the deserving winners from the hundreds of submissions received. Last year's fantastic winners included Markforged, Formlabs, 6K Additive and Dyemansion, who were recognised alongside leading end-users such as Siemens, Mackinnon and Saunders, Microsoft, Netflix and United States Air Force.

Submissions are now open across eleven different categories and are FREE TO ENTER.

This year’s categories are:

TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award

TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award

TCT Consumer Product Application Award

TCT Creative Application Award

TCT Healthcare Application Award

TCT Industrial Product Application Award

TCT Materials Award

TCT Post-Processing Award

TCT Software Award

TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer Systems

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer Systems

The entries are judged by an independent panel of industry experts from across the globe using a rigorous judging process, and winners will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on 5th June at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham. The ceremony is a fantastic night of celebration and additive excellence taking place on the middle night of TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event. Those who enter the awards and become finalists in their category gain excellent exposure and those going on to WIN an award are rightly recognised as elite in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.

Richard Pickersgill from Mackinnon & Saunders - Winner of the Creative Application Award 2023 - said: "I had a thoroughly enjoyable evening at the TCT awards and felt privileged to be amongst such highly esteemed company. It was a massive honour to receive the Creative Application Award. It is a wonderful acknowledgement of all the hard work and dedication our team and the partners who supported us, put into the creation of the Pinocchio puppet. TCT has been an incredible resource on our journey with 3D printing and we hope it will be for many years to come. Thank you."

Entering the TCT Awards is free and easy, simply identify the category you wish to enter and complete the online entry form. For more information on the categories, the entry and judging criteria, and advice on writing a winning application please visit www.tctawards.com. The closing date for entries is 31st January 2024 Entry. Good luck!