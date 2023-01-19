TCT 3Sixty 2023: Registration now open for UK's definitive 3D printing and additive manufacturing event

× Expand Join us at TCT 3Sixty for the UK's biggest showcase of AM and 3D printing technologies.

Registration for the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) event is now open.

TCT 3Sixty returns to the NEC Birmingham on 7-8th June 2023 to bring together market leading technology suppliers, service providers, and the largest free AM and 3D printing conference.

The UK is a powerhouse in 3D printing and additive manufacturing with one of the largest machine install bases across the globe and a market projected to be worth 5 billion GBP by 2025. TCT 3Sixty is at the centre with a free, must-attend showcase of the latest AM developments to enable attendees to successfully evaluate, adopt or optimise the technology within their business.

In addition to a packed show floor featuring products and live demonstrations from across the AM value chain, the TCT 3Sixty conference promises a world-class programme over four stages. Around 100 speakers with over 1,000 years of 3D printing and AM experience will take to the stage to share their insights, end-user stories, and analysis, to supercharge your knowledge and adoption of the technology. Take a look at presentations from some of our previous speakers including Johnson & Johnson, Airbus, BMW and more on our new TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Visitors to TCT 3Sixty will also benefit from access to 11 neighbouring shows taking place at the NEC Birmingham including TCT 3Sixty sister show Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

