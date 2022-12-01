The TCT AM Network - The new home of the global additive manufacturing & 3D printing user community

The TCT Additive Manufacturing (AM) Network is the new home of the global additive manufacturing and 3D printing user community.

The 24/7/365 digital platform allows users to create a profile, build their network, collaborate with other users and learn from TCT’s world renowned conference, podcast and webinar content.

The TCT AM Network has at its heart a library of learning resources, a wide range of expert insights and intelligence, all searchable and graded according to the level of expertise of the user.

The TCT Group have a worldwide reputation for exceptional conferences that drive the AM industry forward and all of this programming will be on the platform.

Alongside this content, the members of the global TCT community can interact and share ideas through an innovative groups system, where industry challenges can be addressed, and solutions found to problems users are facing with projects or technology. TCT Advisors will be on hand in these groups to offer expert advice.

By bringing together the community and the content, the result is great connections and increased professional networks for the members. These connections are made directly through user interaction or through AI driven recommendations that offer personalised connection recommendations based on shared criteria and suggested products and services based on interest.

Additional elements on the platform include a comprehensive machine selector to aid with narrowing down the enormous range of machines that exist in the market. A series of explainers for those new to the technology and certification and training options will be added soon.

Duncan Wood, Chief Executive at Rapid News Group, explains: “You cannot replace live events but what you can do is enhance and extend them with well thought out digital platforms that deliver real value to users, and that is what we are pleased to present to the industry today. Learning resources, machine selectors and ability to network with like-minded users and collaborate to solve issues are all things a digital platform can deliver really well. You can think of the Groups element of the platform as the modern-day rapid prototyping mailing list (rp-ml) where questions can be asked of the community and the brains trust of the industry can come up with a solution.

“The TCT Community is truly global from Detroit to Birmingham to Shanghai via Tokyo... now an engineer in Japan can ask a question and an expert in Birmingham can answer it on any day of the year. I am looking forward to seeing the network thrive and grow and I would actively encourage any additive manufacturing and 3D printing user to join us on the platform.”

TCT AM Network is a superb mix of content, community and connections that will deliver huge value to the user community. Throughout December you can enjoy the TCT AM Network social media advent calendar - they're promising something new on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook every day in the run up to Christmas.

