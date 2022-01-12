TCT Awards 2022: Submit your 3D printing innovations, technologies & collaborations

After two years away, the TCT Group is delighted to announce the TCT Awards are back for 2022, ready to celebrate the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry’s innovators, technologies and collaborations.

Submissions are now open across 11 categories including project-based applications, innovations in hardware, new materials and software. If you or your company has been integral to a ground-breaking AM success story or if you have an inspirational engineering project to share from within the last two years, submit your entry today for an opportunity to get recognition from esteemed judges, industry professionals and peers.

This year’s categories are:

TCT Aerospace Application Award

TCT Consumer Product Application Award

TCT Creative Application Award

TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems

TCT Healthcare Application Award

TCT Industrial Product Application Award

TCT Materials Award

TCT Post-Processing Award

TCT Software Award

TCT Transport Application Award

Previous winners include AM industry heavyweights such as Ultimaker, Carbon and Renishaw, who were recognised alongside leading end-users including BMW, Historic Royal Palaces and Ford Motor Company.

The finalists will be selected by an expert panel of judges and awarded at the TCT Awards ceremony on June 8th in Birmingham. The ceremony will coincide with TCT 3Sixty, one of the world's foremost events in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing space.

To enter:

Identify the category you wish to enter.

Login or create an account. You will need to activate your account before you can submit your entry.

Complete the entry form by giving a description of your project, information about what sets it apart from the competition, details of the cost, time, business, or environmental benefits, and any supporting information.

The closing date for entries is the 2nd March 2022. Good luck!

