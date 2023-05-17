TCT Awards 2023 Finalists include Ground-Breaking Innovative Developments!

TCT Awards is an important, annual celebration of the very best innovations and applications of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing technology globally.

It allows the industry to take stock and really appreciate how far we are progressing, both in terms of technological innovation and the applications of these technologies across a vast range of industry verticals including medical, automotive, consumer products, industrial products, and the creative arts.

This year TCT Awards, sponsored by HP, received 140 high quality applications across eleven categories. The independent panel of judges, formed of over twenty industry experts from across the globe, use a rigorous judging process which considers both the uniqueness and impact of the innovation, as well as how the use of AM technologies has enhanced the project in areas such as cost and time reduction, fitness for purpose, and social, environmental, educational, and business impacts.

The very best use cases of ground-breaking technologies are collaborative projects, and the TCT Awards recognises the partners in a project from designers and engineers to technology providers

There is a fantastic group of TCT Awards finalists this year, including global names such as Microsoft, European Space Agency, Marvel Studios, Swarovski, Boston Scientific and many more.

View the TCT Awards 2023 Finalists here.

The successful candidates will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on 7th June 2023 which will take place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, UK. This is set to be an exciting evening of celebration. It's a fabulous networking opportunity with over 250 industry professionals sharing their pride in the industry.

TCT are delighted that the TCT Awards host this year is F1 sporting legend Johnny Herbert.

Throughout his incredible career in F1, Johnny was at the forefront of the sport, testing himself against some true greats like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell. Involved in all types of motor racing Johnny has enjoyed particular success at LeMans 24 Hours, winning the title in 1991.

Johnny Herbert

Now retired from Grand Prix racing, Johnny continues to promote the sport. He was a regular contributor on Sky Sports F1 for eleven years, where he regularly offered post-race analysis for the channel and also appeared on the dedicated F1 show.

TCT Awards are proud to be supported by a fantastic group of sponsors from across the industry. From their Gold Sponsor, HP, to their individual category sponsors including Nano Dimension, Revopoint, Metrom, 3D Micro Print, Jeol, and Polygonica, the support from the industry shows just how heralded these awards are.

For further information or to purchase tickets please visit www.tctawards.com