TCT Awards 2023 – Now open for entry submission!

TCT Group is delighted to announce the TCT Awards entry submissions are now open for 2023! The TCT Awards celebrate advances in technology, innovation and collaboration in the 3d printing and additive manufacturing industry.

The TCT Awards highlight the best of the industry, from innovations in hardware, software, materials and post-processing, to applications of the technologies across different industry verticals.

Previous winners from the hundreds of submissions received each year include Carbon, Ultimaker, 3D Systems, Renishaw and EOS, who were recognised alongside leading end-users Volkswagen, EDF, Adidas, BMW and Blackland Razors.

Entry submissions are now open across eleven different categories and are FREE TO ENTER.

This year’s categories are:

TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award

TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award

TCT Consumer Product Application Award

TCT Creative Application Award

TCT Healthcare Application Award

TCT Industrial Product Application Award

TCT Materials Award

TCT Post-Processing Award

TCT Software Award

TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems

The entries are judged by an independent panel of industry experts from across the globe using a rigorous judging process, and winners will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on 7th June at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. The ceremony is a fantastic night of celebration and additive excellence taking place on the middle night of TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event.

Those who enter the awards and become finalists in their category gain excellent exposure and those going on to WIN an award are rightly recognised as elite in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.

Entering the TCT Awards is free and easy, simply identify the category you wish to enter and complete the online entry form. For more information on the categories, the entry and judging criteria, and advice on writing a winning application please visit www.tctawards.com.

The closing date for entries is 22nd February 2023. Good luck!

