TCT Awards 2024 finalists revealed

TCT Group/Rob Lacey
The finalists for the 2024 TCT Awards have been announced with more than 100 products and applications shortlisted across 11 categories.
Among the 2024 finalists are manufacturing leaders such as Boeing, Deutsche Bahn, Jabil and Siemens Energy, as well as established additive manufacturing technology providers like HP, EOS, Stratasys, Formlabs, Ricoh 3D, Massivit and Markforged. The likes of Holo, Mechnano, nLIGHT, Leap71 are just some of the organisations to have been shortlisted for the first time.
A full run down of the categories and the shortlisted applicants can be found below.
Winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on 5th June at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham, UK. The night includes a red carpet drinks reception, three-course dinner, awards ceremony and networking celebrations.
The TCT Awards has been running alongside the annual TCT 3Sixty event since 2017, recognising the continued innovation within the additive manufacturing space. In addition to handing out 11 awards for production innovation and application successes, the TCT Awards also celebrates the people of the additive manufacturing industry with the annual TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award and the TCT Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the 2024 TCT Awards are now on sale.
Format is as follows: Project name | Project Lead | Supporting organisations
TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award
First Airbus Qualified DED Parts | Airbus (Premium Aerotec) | Norsk Titanium; Testia
Phased Array Antenna Cold Plate | Boeing | Rite Tech Resources
QTEAM Quantum Devices | Metamorphic Additive Manufacturing | RAL Space; University of Nottingham; Torr Scientific; Laser Prototypes Europe
Sidus Space Satellites | Markforged | Sidus Space
TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award
Closed-Loop Motorsport Tooling | Airtech Advanced Materials Group | Oak Ridge National Lab; The Brumos Collection; Verus Engineering
Iron Maven | Girl Gang Garage | Stratasys; Autodesk; Volvo; BASF; PADT
Liquid Catch Can for Formula SAE | CRP USA | UVic Formula Racing team University of Victoria
TCT Consumer Product Application Award
Bauer Hockey Helmet | EOS North America | Bauer Hockey; Dyemansion; nTop; Twikit
Biathlon Winning Bolt Handle | Ricoh 3D | Impossible Objects; Athletics 3D
BlueLine Running Shoes | HP | Brooks
Shock Absorbing Insoles and Inserts | GM Inventions
Superyacht Sundeck Hot Tub | Massivit | Nautic
TCT Creative Application Award
Diffracting Raindrop Sculpture | Cognitive Flow Design | GreenGate3D
DRESS_CODE Fashion Collection | PROCODE_DRESS | Xtellar; Mimaki
Ferrari Movie Cat's Eye Prop | CRP Technology
Lost Village Festival Showstopper | PrintCity | Walk the Plank
Touch & See Museum Stands | Lancaster University | Lancaster City Museums Service; Galloways
TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems
AMCM M290 FLX with nLIGHT lasers | nLIGHT | Optoprim; AMCM; Ohio State University
CarbonForm3D | University of Delaware | CarbonForm, Inc.
GRAPE S1 4D Bioprinter | Copner Biotech | Smart Cymru; Innovate UK
Large-scale 3DMD | Ponticon | ELHA-MASCHINENBAU Liemke; Cognibotics
PureForm H200 | Holo
TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems
Drywise In-Line Filament Dryer | Thought3D
F3300 Industrial 3D Printer | Stratasys
Hylo with In-situ Quality Verification | AON3D
Multi Jet Fusion 5600 Series | HP
PE320 Pellet Extruder | Rapid Fusion | Xtrution; Ai Build; Adaxis; KUKA
Pulsar Atom Pellet Extruder | Dyze Design
TCT Healthcare Application Award
3D Microstructure for Gastric Retention | Triastek | Siemens
Bespoke Knee Brace | Toolkit3D | Berretta Medical Inc; Materialise CO-AM; Extol
Femur Implant with Gyrid Lattices | Advanced Engineering Solutions | PTC; Tel Aviv Medical Center
FIREFLY Pre-surgical Planning | HP | Mighty Oak Medical
Personal Fit Breast Prosthesis | Arburg | HASHTAGTWO
UltraThineer Veneers | Boston Micro Fabrication | Peking University School of Stomatology; Capture Dental Arts
TCT Industrial Product Application Award
Commercial Nuclear Fuel Flow Plates | Westinghouse Electric Company
Food Grade Silicone Moulding | ADD3D Solutions | George Romneys
Fume Hood Gas Ejector | Labconco | The ASHRAE 110 Committee
Heat Dissipating Camera Housing | Ricoh 3D | nTop; RICOH Company
Large-Scale Resonator Ring | FasTech | Siemens Energy
TCT Materials Award
0rCA Ultra-low Carbon Recycled PA-CF | Fishy Filaments | 3D Print Cornwall; Fillamentum
40A Silicone Resin | Formlabs | OXO
Al5X1 High Strength Alloy | EOS | Sintavia; Vast Space
CIM 84 - ASTM E84 Class A Compliant Resin | Massivit
DL401 High Temp Mold Resin | Photocentric | QI factory; Grisport
Eco-friendly Polyketone Based ESD Powder | Mechnano | Jabil; Farsoon
Windform Rubber-like TPU for SLS | CRP Technology
xMOLD Dissolvable Resin for IM Tooling | Nexa3D
TCT Post-Processing Award
AMPro Sieve Station Connect | Russell Finex
Automated Metal Post Processing | Solukon | Rivelin Robotics
Automated SLS Post Processing | Formlabs
DLyte Hybrid Finish | Steros GPA Innovative | CETIM
MARS02 BJP Depowdering System | ADDIBLAST by FerroECOBlast
PostPro SFX Desktop Vapor Smoothing | Additive Manufacturing Technologies
TCT Software Award
AI Part Property Maximization | AON3D
AI Recoater Eye Online Quality Monitoring | nebumind | Isar Aerospace Technologies; EOS
AM Material Database | Replique
Cloud-based Design and Simulation Software | Metafold 3D
DfAM Potential Analysis | DiManEx | Additive Center
Fixturemate | trinckle | Deutsche Bahn; Audi Sport; ERIKS
PicoGK | LEAP 71 | The Exploration Company; Dubai Future Labs; Fraunhofer IGCV
Smart Fusion | EOS | Launcher; KSB; Pankl