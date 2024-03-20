TCT Awards 2024 finalists revealed

× Expand TCT Group/Rob Lacey

The finalists for the 2024 TCT Awards have been announced with more than 100 products and applications shortlisted across 11 categories.

Among the 2024 finalists are manufacturing leaders such as Boeing, Deutsche Bahn, Jabil and Siemens Energy, as well as established additive manufacturing technology providers like HP, EOS, Stratasys, Formlabs, Ricoh 3D, Massivit and Markforged. The likes of Holo, Mechnano, nLIGHT, Leap71 are just some of the organisations to have been shortlisted for the first time.

A full run down of the categories and the shortlisted applicants can be found below.

Winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on 5th June at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham, UK. The night includes a red carpet drinks reception, three-course dinner, awards ceremony and networking celebrations.

The TCT Awards has been running alongside the annual TCT 3Sixty event since 2017, recognising the continued innovation within the additive manufacturing space. In addition to handing out 11 awards for production innovation and application successes, the TCT Awards also celebrates the people of the additive manufacturing industry with the annual TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award and the TCT Hall of Fame.

Format is as follows: Project name | Project Lead | Supporting organisations

TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award

First Airbus Qualified DED Parts | Airbus (Premium Aerotec) | Norsk Titanium; Testia

Phased Array Antenna Cold Plate | Boeing | Rite Tech Resources

QTEAM Quantum Devices | Metamorphic Additive Manufacturing | RAL Space; University of Nottingham; Torr Scientific; Laser Prototypes Europe

Sidus Space Satellites | Markforged | Sidus Space

TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award

Closed-Loop Motorsport Tooling | Airtech Advanced Materials Group | Oak Ridge National Lab; The Brumos Collection; Verus Engineering

Iron Maven | Girl Gang Garage | Stratasys; Autodesk; Volvo; BASF; PADT

Liquid Catch Can for Formula SAE | CRP USA | UVic Formula Racing team University of Victoria

TCT Consumer Product Application Award

Bauer Hockey Helmet | EOS North America | Bauer Hockey; Dyemansion; nTop; Twikit

Biathlon Winning Bolt Handle | Ricoh 3D | Impossible Objects; Athletics 3D

BlueLine Running Shoes | HP | Brooks

Shock Absorbing Insoles and Inserts | GM Inventions

Superyacht Sundeck Hot Tub | Massivit | Nautic

TCT Creative Application Award

Diffracting Raindrop Sculpture | Cognitive Flow Design | GreenGate3D

DRESS_CODE Fashion Collection | PROCODE_DRESS | Xtellar; Mimaki

Ferrari Movie Cat's Eye Prop | CRP Technology

Lost Village Festival Showstopper | PrintCity | Walk the Plank

Touch & See Museum Stands | Lancaster University | Lancaster City Museums Service; Galloways

TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems

AMCM M290 FLX with nLIGHT lasers | nLIGHT | Optoprim; AMCM; Ohio State University

CarbonForm3D | University of Delaware | CarbonForm, Inc.

GRAPE S1 4D Bioprinter | Copner Biotech | Smart Cymru; Innovate UK

Large-scale 3DMD | Ponticon | ELHA-MASCHINENBAU Liemke; Cognibotics

PureForm H200 | Holo

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems

Drywise In-Line Filament Dryer | Thought3D

F3300 Industrial 3D Printer | Stratasys

Hylo with In-situ Quality Verification | AON3D

Multi Jet Fusion 5600 Series | HP

PE320 Pellet Extruder | Rapid Fusion | Xtrution; Ai Build; Adaxis; KUKA

Pulsar Atom Pellet Extruder | Dyze Design

TCT Healthcare Application Award

3D Microstructure for Gastric Retention | Triastek | Siemens

Bespoke Knee Brace | Toolkit3D | Berretta Medical Inc; Materialise CO-AM; Extol

Femur Implant with Gyrid Lattices | Advanced Engineering Solutions | PTC; Tel Aviv Medical Center

FIREFLY Pre-surgical Planning | HP | Mighty Oak Medical

Personal Fit Breast Prosthesis | Arburg | HASHTAGTWO

UltraThineer Veneers | Boston Micro Fabrication | Peking University School of Stomatology; Capture Dental Arts

TCT Industrial Product Application Award

Commercial Nuclear Fuel Flow Plates | Westinghouse Electric Company

Food Grade Silicone Moulding | ADD3D Solutions | George Romneys

Fume Hood Gas Ejector | Labconco | The ASHRAE 110 Committee

Heat Dissipating Camera Housing | Ricoh 3D | nTop; RICOH Company

Large-Scale Resonator Ring | FasTech | Siemens Energy

TCT Materials Award

0rCA Ultra-low Carbon Recycled PA-CF | Fishy Filaments | 3D Print Cornwall; Fillamentum

40A Silicone Resin | Formlabs | OXO

Al5X1 High Strength Alloy | EOS | Sintavia; Vast Space

CIM 84 - ASTM E84 Class A Compliant Resin | Massivit

DL401 High Temp Mold Resin | Photocentric | QI factory; Grisport

Eco-friendly Polyketone Based ESD Powder | Mechnano | Jabil; Farsoon

Windform Rubber-like TPU for SLS | CRP Technology

xMOLD Dissolvable Resin for IM Tooling | Nexa3D

TCT Post-Processing Award

AMPro Sieve Station Connect | Russell Finex

Automated Metal Post Processing | Solukon | Rivelin Robotics

Automated SLS Post Processing | Formlabs

DLyte Hybrid Finish | Steros GPA Innovative | CETIM

MARS02 BJP Depowdering System | ADDIBLAST by FerroECOBlast

PostPro SFX Desktop Vapor Smoothing | Additive Manufacturing Technologies

TCT Software Award

AI Part Property Maximization | AON3D

AI Recoater Eye Online Quality Monitoring | nebumind | Isar Aerospace Technologies; EOS

AM Material Database | Replique

Cloud-based Design and Simulation Software | Metafold 3D

DfAM Potential Analysis | DiManEx | Additive Center

Fixturemate | trinckle | Deutsche Bahn; Audi Sport; ERIKS

PicoGK | LEAP 71 | The Exploration Company; Dubai Future Labs; Fraunhofer IGCV

Smart Fusion | EOS | Launcher; KSB; Pankl