TCT Conference @ Formnext 2022: Share your additive manufacturing insights

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is the annual, user-led summit dedicated to additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing technology. The conference is packed with captivating talks and panel sessions on cutting-edge applications, materials and processes, as well as solutions for design and manufacturing challenges across aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and business sectors.

Success stories and thought-provoking commentaries have previously been delivered by world-renowned organisations including Boeing, GE Healthcare, Audi Sport, BMW Group, Bombardier, Procter & Gamble, Sauber Engineering, and Stelia Aerospace.

The annual programme aims to provide a thought-provoking platform for newcomers and experienced visitors alike, with an educational programme that encompasses technological advancements, business-critical insights, cutting edge-applications and new academic research.

The TCT Group is now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2022 conference, which will take place on 15-18 November 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Advantages of speaking at TCT Conference @ Formnext

Showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions.

Featured in the TCT Magazine, the world's premier communications platform for 3D printing and AM intelligence, in the TCT Conference @ Formnext preview.

Exposure at a global trade fair dedicated to AM and industrial 3D printing with over 34,000 visitors from across 99 countries.

A complimentary VIP conference and exhibition pass, including access to the summit’s post-event proceedings.

Networking opportunities to meet fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community.

Abstracts are invited on the following topics:

Design-to-manufacturing innovation in automotive applications

Aerospace applications of 3D technologies

Healthcare 3D technologies

Industry-specific 3D applications

Intellectual property

ROI on 3D technologies

Materials and processing

Geo-focus perspectives

Sustainability and environment

Supply chain challenges

Software/Hardware for product development

Metrology

Standardisation and regulations

Post-processing

Workforce management

Prospective speakers are also welcome to submit proposals for their own panel sessions.

Presentation title, abstract (maximum 200 words), speaker biography (maximum 200 words) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted by emailing Lu Tikrity on Lu.tikrity@rapidnews.com

All abstracts will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday, 29th July 2022. Any questions regarding the application processes can be directed to Lu Tikrity.

For more information about the TCT Conference @ Formnext, please visit: https://tctconferenceformnext.com/event/en/page/home