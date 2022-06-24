TCT Conference @ Formnext 2022: Share your additive manufacturing insights

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is the annual, user-led summit dedicated to additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing technology. The conference is packed with captivating talks and panel sessions on cutting-edge applications, materials and processes, as well as solutions for design and manufacturing challenges across aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and business sectors.
Success stories and thought-provoking commentaries have previously been delivered by world-renowned organisations including Boeing, GE Healthcare, Audi Sport, BMW Group, Bombardier, Procter & Gamble, Sauber Engineering, and Stelia Aerospace.
The annual programme aims to provide a thought-provoking platform for newcomers and experienced visitors alike, with an educational programme that encompasses technological advancements, business-critical insights, cutting edge-applications and new academic research.
The TCT Group is now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2022 conference, which will take place on 15-18 November 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Advantages of speaking at TCT Conference @ Formnext
- Showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions.
- Featured in the TCT Magazine, the world's premier communications platform for 3D printing and AM intelligence, in the TCT Conference @ Formnext preview.
- Exposure at a global trade fair dedicated to AM and industrial 3D printing with over 34,000 visitors from across 99 countries.
- A complimentary VIP conference and exhibition pass, including access to the summit’s post-event proceedings.
- Networking opportunities to meet fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community.
Abstracts are invited on the following topics:
- Design-to-manufacturing innovation in automotive applications
- Aerospace applications of 3D technologies
- Healthcare 3D technologies
- Industry-specific 3D applications
- Intellectual property
- ROI on 3D technologies
- Materials and processing
- Geo-focus perspectives
- Sustainability and environment
- Supply chain challenges
- Software/Hardware for product development
- Metrology
- Standardisation and regulations
- Post-processing
- Workforce management
Prospective speakers are also welcome to submit proposals for their own panel sessions.
Presentation title, abstract (maximum 200 words), speaker biography (maximum 200 words) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted by emailing Lu Tikrity on Lu.tikrity@rapidnews.com
All abstracts will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday, 29th July 2022. Any questions regarding the application processes can be directed to Lu Tikrity.
For more information about the TCT Conference @ Formnext, please visit: https://tctconferenceformnext.com/event/en/page/home