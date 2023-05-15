TCT Group announces inaugural TCT UK User Group to address future of additive manufacturing

In an effort to address the challenges that are stifling additive manufacturing adoption in the UK, the TCT Group is delighted to announce details of the inaugural TCT UK User Group meeting set to take place on the 6th June, the day before TCT 3Sixty at the NEC, Birmingham.

In response to ongoing feedback and demand for an active additive manufacturing and 3D printing user discussion forum in the UK, TCT believes, with its history, mission and reach, that it is extremely well placed to create one in the UK. The invite-only event promises a deep dive into the roadblocks hampering AM adoption by providing a range of opportunities for debate and knowledge exchange.

Highly regarded commentator and presenter, and longtime TCT Advisor, Todd Grimm will facilitate the day with his pace, enthusiasm for the subject and energy giving the day cadence and ensuring the session discussions are challenging, engaging and informative.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd commented: “We do a lot of work at the front end of the adoption cycle, drawing new users to the technologies but we are acutely aware of the issues that prevent additive manufacturing and 3D printing users fulfilling its full potential in their organisations. The TCT UK User Group will start to help address that challenge.”

The TCT UK User Group day’s agenda includes:

Four key discussion topics pinpointed by TCT Group’s Advisory Board offering expert perspectives from each side of the coin.

Engaging Q&A sessions with the panel and audience.

Ample networking time to connect with peers facing similar challenges.

“Year one will be about executing a simple but effective event,” continued Wood. “In the future, we will add more days and widen the scope, but for now impacting the UK adoption of these technologies is our primary goal. We do hope, of course, that many attendees will stay on for TCT 3Sixty to look at the technology in action and the TCT Awards on the evening of the 7th. It’s a pretty compelling two or three days out of the office for the additive community in the UK.”

Jonathan Rowley, Industry Consultant and Educator, Advanced SLS, and TCT UK User Group Advisory Board member added: "Few things in life are done better alone and navigating the benefits and limitations of AM can be arduous. The new TCT UK User Group is a welcome opportunity for those who've been there, to share these hard-won lessons with their peers. Bringing together the wealth of expertise that exists within the UK can do nothing but help all of us to thrive.”

To register interest in attending the TCT UK User Group, visit www.tct3sixty.com, register as normal for TCT 3Sixty and indicate interest during registration when prompted.

Attendance will be strictly limited to machine owners and operators in the UK.

The TCT UK User Group will take place at the Toute Suite, NEC on 6 June 2023. TCT 3Sixty will take place in Hall 1 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 7-8 June 2023.