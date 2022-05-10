TCT Hall of Fame 2022 nominees announced

Six additive manufacturing engineers, researchers and business leaders have been nominated for induction into the TCT Hall of Fame.

The 2022 inductee will be announced at the TCT Awards ceremony on the evening of June 8th, alongside Phill Dickens and Terry Wohlers, who have been inducted in the 2020 round of voting. TCT Hall of Famers are recognised for their research, development, innovation, and promotional efforts and are decided by the TCT Expert Advisory Board – a group of leading additive manufacturing industry experts.

The 2022 TCT Hall of Fame nominees are as follows.

Diana Kalisz

Process Pioneer and material specialist

Diana Kalisz has been part of 3D Systems for over 30 years and has been instrumental in the development of the technology, materials and its applications. Joining the company in 1989 after beginning her career in aerospace, Diana has worked in a variety of capacities including managing printer, software and materials programmes as well as leading the company’s overall engineering organisation. Under her leadership, 3D Systems has commercialised dozens of products to facilitate the maturation of rapid prototyping as well as true production applications. In her current role as Vice President, Materials, Diana is focused on materials development for the company’s Figure 4 platform, specifically for production applications. Diana is a member of P.E.O., a women’s Philanthropic Educational Organisation that supports higher education for women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College. This small organisation has raised and given hundreds of millions of dollars to support women’s education.

Elaine Hunt

Early AM pioneer, researcher and industry advocate

Now retired from the industry, Elaine was an early pioneer in AM, developing her passion for the technologies through running one of the first ‘rapid prototyping’ laboratories at Clemson University in the US back in 1989. As the potential of this new technology was being revealed, in 1994 Elaine went on to become the Director of the Laboratory to Advance Industrial Prototyping (LAIP) which provided industrial support in what was then known as Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing. Elaine became a huge advocate for education around AM, and was a vocal proponent on a national and international level. Elaine served on the Board of Advisors to SME for 2 years, as well as holding all major offices in the North American Stereolithography User Group – now known as AMUG.

Jean-Pierre Kruth

AM researcher and process pioneer

Professor Jean-Pierre Kruth has been a researcher and process pioneer in the AM industry for over 30 years. As Professor in Production Engineering and Manufacturing at the Catholic University of Leuven (KU Leuven, Belgium) Jean-Pierre began his long career in AM in 1990 where his research on stereolithography led to him co-founding the AM company Materialise. He continued his research activities into other areas of AM such as selective laser sintering and direct metal 3D printing, and has authored over 770 scientific papers. As well as Materialise, Jean-Pierre set up other spin-off companies such as Metris in 1995 (now Nikon Metrology) and LayerWise N.V. in 2008 (now 3D Systems – LayerWise). Jean-Pierre is a fellow of CIRP and SME and has received numerous awards for his work in AM.

PINNER PAUL Scientific Imaging PORTRAIT Melissa Orme (3255931)

Melissa Orme

AM researcher and application specialist

Melissa Orme began her career in AM over three decades ago as Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of California, Irvine in the US. Here she developed a research programme centred on AM that drew international recognition, and resulted in 15 US patents. Melissa went on to hold senior leadership roles at start-up AM companies, including Chief Scientist and Chief Technology Officer, before becoming Vice President of Boeing Additive Manufacturing for The Boeing Company. Here she sets the AM strategy for the entire business and oversees all AM activities including flight hardware, production aids and research models to increase efficiency in the factories and to accelerate new product development. As an author and technical advisor, Melissa serves on several advisory and professional committees for additive manufacturing and aerospace.

Nora Toure

AM diversity pioneer and business leader

Nora Toure is an experienced business leader in the field of AM, having been instrumental in the business development of AM companies such as Sculpteo, Ivaldi Group and Fast Radius. But it is in her work through the non-profit Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) that her impact has been felt the greatest. Nora founded Wi3DP in 2014 as a blog to share stories of women making their way in this male-dominated industry. With overwhelming response, the community quickly grew to a network of over 30 ambassadors and 30,000 members worldwide and established an online magazine, local Wi3DP events as well as the International TIPE conference to promote women leaders in the additive manufacturing industry. After seven years building the community, Nora is now acting as the Chairwoman of the Board, and serves as the Director of Enterprise Sales at Materialise.

TRUMPF GmbH & Co. KG

Wilhelm Meiners

Investor of the Laser Powder Bed Fusion process

In 1994 Wilhelm Meiners began what would become a long and prosperous career at Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, Aachen, Germany. As a PHD student Wilhelm invented one of the most important metal additive manufacturing technologies - theLaser-Powder-Bed Fusion(L-PBF) process (also known as SLM, DMLS, Laser Cusing and others). Over the next 20+ years he continued to develop the process, its applications and machine technology. In many of these pioneering developments the basis of today’s most relevant applications were established. The fundamentals of this work made a significant contribution to the change from Rapid Prototyping to Additive Manufacturing. In 2018 Wilhelm left the world of academia to work in industry as an AM Expert at Trumpf Laser and Systemtechnik GmbH

Currently, the TCT Hall of Fame consists of the following.

2017 inductees:

Adrian Bowyer

Chuck Hull

Hans Langer

Scott Crump

Wilfried Vancraen

2018 inductees:

Dr Carl Deckard

Professor Emanuel 'Ely' Sachs

Greg Morris

2019 inductee:

Professor Gideon Levy

2020 inductees:

Phill Dickens

Terry Wohlers

