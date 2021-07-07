TCT Japan to co-organise live conference focused on digitalisation of manufacturing with METI Kansai

× Expand The live event will be hosted on the TCT Japan Conference stage on 27th January 2022.

Organisers of Japan’s leading additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing event have announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Kansai Bureau to deliver a live conference at TCT Japan 2022.

Since 2015, the Tokyo-based event, formerly known as 3D Printing Japan, has established itself as the country’s most influential event for additive manufacturing intelligence. METI Kansai launched its “Kansai-3D technology project” in 2019 to respond to the global acceleration of 3D printing and AM being used in mass production. Now, the organisation says more than 700 companies who are keen to utilise AM technology are amongst its members.

The conference stage at next year’s TCT Japan is set to cover a diverse range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing topics including markets, applications, standardisation, R&D, sustainability and more. Now, the two organisations are now set to co-organise a track focused on the digitalisation of manufacturing.

TCT Japan and METI Kansai will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest trends with case study sessions from global manufacturers including EOS, GE Additive, Materialise and SIEMENS.

Commenting on the motivation behind the collaboration, the organisers point to the rapidly progressing trend for the digitalisation of the manufacturing field with AM considered as a key technology to realise the potential for the "digital twin" and "distributed production". In Japan specifically, AM technology is expected to become a technology for realising true digital transformation in manufacturing and supply chain rather than simply replacing traditional machine tools with 3D printers, according to the organisers.

The live event will be hosted on the TCT Japan Conference stage on 27th January 2022 at 14:00-16:45.

TCT Japan 2022 will take place on 26-28 January 2022 at Tokyo Big Sight East Hall 5. Click here for more information on exhibiting and attending.

