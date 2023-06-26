Tequila brand set to 3D print homes in Mexico as part of charitable initiative

× Expand Celaya Tequila/New Story

Celaya Tequila, a premium, small-batch tequila brand, has announced a charitable partnership with New Story, a non-profit organisation whose goal is to end global homelessness. Through the partnership, Celaya Tequila will donate a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to an affordable housing project, involving the 3D printing of homes, in Jalisco, Mexico.

Since launching in 2014, New Story says it has been responsible for helping over 15,000 people secure affordable housing in Bolivia, El Salvador, Mexico, and Haiti. By using 3D printing construction technologies, and eco-friendly materials such as Lavacrete. The non-profit aims to impact 1 million people by 2030.

Lavacrete is a proprietary construction 3D printing material developed by the company ICON. The developer says its materials science team designed to be ‘highly printable and strong’ for use on its Vulcan home-sized 3D printers.

Celaya Tequila says the partnership with New Story will help to provide quality housing for many families in the area who are ‘overlooked by the housing market, unable to secure safe housing and reach their full potential.’ The tequila brand says that these families include agave growers, distillery workers, and the Jalisco community at large.

“Despite the multi-million dollar success of tequila across the globe, things have largely remained the same for the residents of Jalisco, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with New Story to build new homes in the region,” said Celaya Co-Founder Matt Kalil, who began the company with his brother Ryan.

The companies say that the initiative will make home and land ownership more accessible for vulnerable families throughout Jalisco, an area which Celaya refers to as the ‘beating heart’ of the tequila industry.

New Story says it is using innovation, investments, and partnerships to build a more inclusive housing market across Latin America and achieve its goal by 2030.

New Story CEO Brett Hagler said: “The tequila industry wouldn’t be where it is today without the creative community of Jalisco. Unfortunately, many families who create the world’s best tequila also lack the basic human right of adequate housing. We’re honoured to partner with Celaya Tequila to change that.”

Celaya Tequila Co-Founder Ryan Kalil added: “We don’t want to forget the people of Jalisco and their dedication to excellence. Our friends at New Story give us the best opportunity to give back to these communities and through these essential ways.”

ICON, developer of the Lavacrete material, was awarded a 57.2 million USD contract from NASA in November 2022 to create a construction 3D printing system to be used on the Moon and on other planets. The company also constructed what it says was the 'first permitted 3D printed home' in the United States in 2018.