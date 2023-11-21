The Sanjay Mortimer Foundation now recognised as official charity

The Sanjay Mortimer Foundation

The Sanjay Mortimer Foundation has been recognised as a Charity by the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

Set up in honour of the late Sanjay Mortimer, co-founder of E3D, the Foundation is dedicated to identifying and supporting individuals with neurodivergent minds to acknowledge their strengths and talents. Mortimer himself had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was renowned for his determination not to let his condition define him.

The Foundation's mission arises from the recognition that neurodivergent minds often possess creative thinking, analytical skills, strong focus, problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, and innovative perspectives. Yet, these individuals may struggle within traditional educational settings that emphasise skills challenging for students with special educational needs (SEN), leading to disengagement and discouragement from learning.

The SMF seeks to intervene early, engaging these individuals in hands-on learning experiences, primarily through activities like 3D printing. These interactive approaches offer an outlet for SEN individuals to discover and cultivate their talents and strengths.

Highlighting the relevance of neurodiverse characteristics in engineering, the Foundation aims to empower these individuals within the engineering realm, bolstering their self-esteem and potentially reshaping the industry, akin to Sanjay's impact.

The Foundation invites support from individuals, businesses, and organisations sharing a commitment to fostering positive change. Contributions through donations, partnerships, or volunteering are welcomed.

The Foundation will mark its charitable launch with the UK’s inaugural Sanjay Mortimer RepRap Festival (SMRRF) at the University of Oxford on the 2nd & 3rd of December.

Teula Bradshaw, CEO of The Sanjay Mortimer Foundation: “I am absolutely thrilled with this result. Two years of hard work has culminated in this important milestone, unlocking avenues for increased funding and support for our SMF Stars.”