TPM introduces “state-of-the-art” additive manufacturing lab in South Carolina

× Expand TPM

TPM, a regional company specialising in design and manufacturing solutions, has unveiled its new additive manufacturing lab, what it says is a ‘cutting-edge’ facility based in Greenville, South Carolina. The ‘state-of-the-art’ lab will serve as a regional demonstration centre for industry-leading additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology, and provide outsourced 3D printed parts for the Southeast. The company says this underscores its commitment to fueling growth within the regional manufacturing sector.

TPM’s new lab is equipped with technologies from various manufacturers, including Markforged, HP, 3D Systems, Artec 3D, and AMT. The resources position TPM to deliver ‘exceptional services’ according to the company.

“Launching this newly renovated and enhanced additive lab is a key step as TPM accelerates growth in the manufacturing industry across the Southeastern region, providing the latest technology solutions to our clients,” said Chris Fay, TPM President.

TPM claims that the launch of the lab signifies a critical moment for the region’s manufacturing prowess, providing local firms with tools to innovate faster, cut costs, and expedite time-to-market for their products.

In the press release about the announcement of the new facility, TPM said: “The Additive Manufacturing Lab comes to fruition in response to the burgeoning demand for 3D printing in the manufacturing industry. TPM's venture into this sphere reaffirms the company's faith in the transformative potential of additive manufacturing and its capacity to shape the trajectory of future production.”

The company says that it anticipates the possibilities that the new lab will bring, and reaffirms its commitment to ‘nurturing an ecosystem’ of innovation and growth for its partners.