UK joins Horizon Europe under new agreement with the EU

UK scientists will now have access to the ‘world’s largest’ research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe, after a new deal was secured with ‘improved financial terms’ for the UK’s participation.

From Thursday September 7, 2023, UK researchers can apply for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme, with certainty that the UK will be participating as a fully associated member for the remaining life of the programme to 2027.

Once adopted, the UK will also be able to join the governance of EU programmes, which it has been unable to participate in over the last three years since leaving the EU. The UK government says that Horizon will give UK companies and research institutions ‘unrivalled’ opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects.

Horizon Europe has funded multiple 3D printing projects over the years. For example, in March 2023 a project called MADE-3D received 6.7 million EUR from the programme. The project involved Paderborn University; SLM Solutions; the Fraunhofer Institute for Casting; Composite and Processing Technology IGCV; the University of the Aegean; f3nice; Exponential Technologies; QuesTek Europe; AVL List; Skyrora; Safran Additive Manufacturing Campus; the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission; Amires; and the Swiss Centre for Electronics and Microtechnology CSEM.

In 2018, Author, Director General of CECIMO, and TCT Advisor Filip Geerts spoke about the increase in funding for 3D printing projects in the EU since Horizon was introduced. Geerts said: “In only the first three years of its implementation period, Horizon 2020 funded 27 AM projects with €113 million, 70% of what the previous programme (2007-2013) spent on AM. For 2007 to 2013, the budget amounted to €160 million for a total of 60 EU projects, in other words, the EU now dedicates more money per AM project.”

Meanwhile, in the first year of the Horizon 2020 programme in 2014, nine additive manufacturing projects and actions were selected to benefit from more than 17 million EUR in funding.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Innovation has long been the foundation for prosperity in the UK, from the breakthroughs improving healthcare to the technological advances growing our economy. With a wealth of expertise and experience to bring to the global stage, we have delivered a deal that enables UK scientists to confidently take part in the world’s largest research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe.”

Chief Technology Officer for Rolls-Royce Grazia Vittadini said: “Horizon Europe has had a significant impact on aerospace technologies and in helping Rolls-Royce remain at the forefront of technological advancement. We greatly welcome the UK’s return to the Horizon Europe programme, and look forward to going further and doing more, leveraging public-private partnership to continue driving world-leading innovation and competitiveness.”

John Harrison, Chairman of Airbus UK said: “It is great news that the U.K. will be rejoining Horizon Europe, which is a key funding programme for research and innovation, as well as the Copernicus programme. Having provided many of Copernicus’ critical technologies from the U.K. as well as designing and building the Sentinel 5P satellite in Stevenage, we look forward to contributing to future Copernicus Earth observation missions which play such a key role in understanding and tackling the planet’s changing climate.”

Ilan Gur, CEO of Advanced Research + Innovation Agency said: “A strong, interconnected scientific ecosystem is the foundation of breakthrough discovery and invention. This is wonderful news, a boost to science innovation not just for the UK but for the world!”

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said: “Today is a fantastic day for UK science and our whole economy. We have listened to the sector, and through hard work and negotiation we have secured an excellent deal for researchers, taxpayers and businesses.

“The Horizon programme is unrivalled in its scope and opens up a world of opportunity for cooperation on science that delivers real-world benefits for the UK, creating jobs, boosting our economy and opening up collaboration for the sector with some of our closest partners, whether on tackling climate change or advancing cancer research.

“This deal is a crucial step forward on our mission to become a science and tech superpower by 2030.”