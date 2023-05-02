UltiMaker announces brand transformation on opening day of RAPID + TCT

× Expand UltiMaker at RAPID + TCT 2023, booth #5032

UltiMaker has announced the reformation of its brands, following the merger of Ultimaker and MakerBot in 2022, stating that all of its hardware and software products will be rebranded over the next 12 to 18 months. The company says its new brand identity reflects its strategic vision to drive adoption of desktop 3D printing solutions and introduces a new product architecture.

UltiMaker says that its brand mission is to “shape the future” of manufacturing and product development. The company is aiming to continue building a leading 3D printing ecosystem, which it says will benefit various industrial sectors, whilst continuing the legacies of both Ultimaker and MakerBot.

“Our new brand reflects the combined strength of the two companies that brought us here. By bringing together the best of both worlds, we are better equipped to deliver on our vision and continue to lead the 3D printing industry and empower more innovators to bring their ides to life,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO of UltiMaker. “Over the last few months, a lot of careful through has gone into this exciting opportunity to decide on the direction of our brand’s future. Our customers remain at the core of our decisions, and we’re excited to unveil the result of UltiMaker’s brand journey.”

Under the UltiMaker brand, the S and METHOD Series 3D printers will support manufacturing, product development and other professional applications. The S Series will continue to offer a wide variety of materials while the METHOD Series focuses on more specific manufacturing applications that can benefit from access to a heated chamber, specialty high thermoplastic materials, and high dimensional accuracy.

UltiMaker The new UltiMaker Logo

The company says the MakerBot brand will remain operational as a sub-brand within the education sector, with the MakerBot SKETCH Series targeted at K-12 learning. A new addition to this product line, the SKETCH Large, was launched last year and became the first product launched since the merger. Goshen spoke to TCT in October 2022 about the new printer, which can be read in the online edition of TCT Magazine here.

UltiMaker will be exhibiting at RAPID + TCT from May 2-4, at booth #5032.