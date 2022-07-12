U.S. Navy install 3D printer on USS Essex as part of naval research

× Expand Diagnostics PEARL HARBOR (July 9, 2022) Dan Porter, a Xerox technician, left and Andrew Wong, right, Emergency Ship Salvage Material (ESSM), conduct diagnostics on a 3D printer

The USS Essex (LHD 2), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship in the U.S. Navy, has been equipped with a 3D printer as part of Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) research.

Essex is the first ship to participate in the initial testing and evaluation of the 3D printer during underway conditions to determine the printers viability when out to sea. The testing takes place as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, which features units from 26 nations and includes over 25,000 personnel.

Lt. Cmdr. Nicolas Batista, the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) officer aboard Essex, said: “Having this printer aboard will essentially accelerate, enhance and increase our warfighting readiness.”

According to Batista, the printer they have installed is one of the fastest on the market, capable of fabricating and printing aluminium up to 10 x 10 inches. Common components that may be created on the ship include heat sinks, housings, fuel adapters, bleed air valves, valve covers and more.

Batista went on to say: “The capabilities of the 3D printer will enable Essex to become more self-sufficient,” and he is of the opinion that innovative operational concepts such as 3D printing will be great additions in the future for every ship.

The next step is to provide training to Sailors who will be using the equipment. Roxanne Barrera, Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class, expressed her feelings about being amongst the first to be trained on the machine. Barrera said: “I was honoured when my chain of command asked me to be the first Sailor aboard USS Essex to get the training for this 3D printer. I just want to learn how to operate it and share the knowledge with other people.”

× Expand Assembly PEARL HARBOR (July 9, 2022) Dan Porter, a Xerox technician, assembles a 3D printer head aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2)

Essex has had the capability of manufacturing small items needed on the ship before, but Jonah Waage, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class, said: “We have never been able to make something with the precision and intricacy that this new 3D printer will provide, which is important because it will contribute to saving time and money for our Navy in the long run.”

An Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) is in the process of being established by Commander Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Commander, Naval Air Systems Command. Solely designed for the AM concept, will help achieve the goal of fabricating needed aircraft parts with a 3D printer.

Batista added: “Additive Manufacturing (AM) has become a priority and it’s evident that AM will provide a greater posture in warfighting efforts across the fleet and will enhance expeditionary maintenance that contributes to our Surface Competitive Edge.”

The Essex carries helicopters, Harrier jets, Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles. The 844-foot long, 44,000-ton ship can transport and land ashore troops, tanks, trucks, artillery, and other supplies.

The news comes less than a year after the U.S. Navy announced they would be installing 25 Stratasys F900 3D printers by 2026 as part of a 20 million USD contract. Also last year, the U.S. Department of Defense outlined its additive manufacturing strategy and the role the technology could potentially play in shifting to a digital manufacturing system.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.