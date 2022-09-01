UTEP breaks ground on multi-million-dollar advanced manufacturing and aerospace facility

× Expand UTEP Marketing and Communications An artist's render of the new building

The University of Texas at El Paso broke ground this week on the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center, an 80 million USD building that will provide research and educational space for the university’s college of engineering.

The centre is designed to adapt as research projects change over time and knowledge advances. It will initially house two of UTEP’s premier institutes, the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation, and the Aerospace Center.

UTEP expects to train more than 600 graduate and undergraduate students annually in the facility.

The university has experience in the use, development and evaluation of laser-based metal additive manufacturing processes, as well as the embedding of electronics and other functionality within 3D printed materials.

Recent years have seen the university complete advanced manufacturing research worth more than 100 million USD, sponsored by NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Science Foundation and other agencies.

“We deeply appreciate the support of The University of Texas Regents and the people of Texas who made this expansion of research space possible,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “UTEP is a leader in advanced manufacturing and aerospace research. A lot of the machines to do this work are very large. This new building will be a tremendous benefit to the region as we advance technology, attract private sector partners, and spin off new technologies into companies that create jobs.”

As well as the Aerospace and W.M. Keck facilities on campus, the Keck Center expanded its research footprint in recent years with the establishment of the 3D Engineering and Additive Manufacturing Technologies Center near downtown El Paso.

The Aerospace Center also expanded its footprint to include the Spacecraft Design and Engineering Facility in south-central El Paso, the Technology Research and Innovation Acceleration Park at the Fabens airport, and the Unmanned Aerial System Flight Test Range in Tornillo, Texas.

“Students who aspire to join the aerospace and additive manufacturing fields will now have the opportunity to learn in this new state-of-the-art facility,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. “The research conducted here will support the growing economic activity in the El Paso region centred around advanced manufacturing and aerospace.”

In 2015, the W.M. Keck Center for 3D innovation became home to the first Satellite Center to be installed by America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute.

Construction on the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center is expected to be complete by late 2025.

