Velo3D appoints Michelle Sidwell as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development

× Expand TCT Magazine

Velo3D has announced that Michelle Sidwell as joined the company as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Velo3D says that Sidwell will support the company’s growth objectives and lead its sales and business development teams as it looks to scale revenue and drive adoption of its metal 3D printing technology.

With more than two decades of experience in technology sales and leadership positions supporting businesses bringing transformative technologies to market, Sidwell is well positioned to help Velo3D continue its growth according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to have Michelle join the company and are confident that her wealth of knowledge and experience will help us maintain our growth rate to become the largest in our industry based on gross sales,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D Co-Founder and CEO. “She brings extensive experience launching new products into market, streamlining sales processes, growing revenue, and working with customers to find solutions to their problems, which is exactly what we need as a company.”

Since becoming a public company in September 2021, Velo3D says it has scaled its revenue approximately 400%, from 7 million USD in Q2 of 2021, to 28 million in Q2 of 2023. The company says that by bringing on Sidwell, who has experience scaling revenue at companies such as Salesloft, Adobe and Yext, the company aims to maintain its growth, secure new customers, and identify expansion opportunities with existing accounts.

Prior to joining Velo3D, Sidwell was the SVP of Global Enterprise Business at Salesloft, focusing on revenue growth and sales excellence. Salesloft provides sales teams with an AI-powered revenue workflow platform that can improve the sales process for users according to Velo3D.

Sidwell also spent close to five years at Yext, helping the company grow revenue from 60 million USD to 300 million USD over a period when it also became a publicly traded company. Sidwell also held sales and leadership roles at Adobe, Persado, and Walsworth.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve been fascinated by technologies that aren’t just changing the world, but changing my career, just like Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology is doing in some of the most innovative industries in the world,” said Sidwell. “It’s impressive to see what Velo3D has accomplished over its lifetime. The growth achieved by the sales team is extremely impressive and I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant team to continue to scale the business and help our customers with their biggest engineering challenges.”

As Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development, Sidwell will also be responsible for leading the Velo3D sales team across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The new EVP will oversee the company’s business development team, which works with engineers in various industries to identify opportunities where metal 3D printing can ‘transform’ manufacturing processes according to Velo3D, connecting them with the company’s network of contract manufacturers.