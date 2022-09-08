Velo3D qualifies M300 tool steel for use in its Sapphire family of printers

× Expand Velo3D A conformal cooled tooling insert of a working surface for high pressure die casting.

Velo3D announced on September 8 that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers.

The company says that it has already seen interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection moulding, and other types of tooling.

“By qualifying M300 tool steel for use in our printers, we’re able to service entirely new industries, like automotive and tooling, that can leverage Velo3D’s advanced capability to print high quality, large diameter internal channels for their applications,” said Greg Brown, Velo3D VP of Technology.

Velo3D expects companies that use its technology to be able to build stronger products, improving machining throughput and seeing a decrease in manufacturing costs. It states that its end-to-end solution is well suited for leveraging M300 tool steel due to the quality of its surface finishes in complex large-diameter internal cooling channels.

The cooling channels can prolong the life of the tooling but can be difficult to manufacture when using conventional methods. Many metal 3D printers can print smaller diameter holes, attempting to create the large channels can create roughness and susceptibility to cracking.

Velo3D Engineer evaluating a M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts.

The company’s Sapphire XC 1MZ provides customers with a build volume of 600 x 1000 mm. This is one of the largest build volumes compared to similar printers from leading manufacturers according to Velo3D, which it says makes it better suited to fulfil the requirements of industries that use the largest M300 tool steel inserts, such as automotive.

Velo3D claims that it has seen high demands for Sapphire printers utilising M300 tool steel in both Sapphire and Sapphire XC platforms. The company expects to start system deliveries as early as Q4 of this year.

Two metal Velo3D printers were recently purchased by Hermeus, a developer of hypersonic aircraft for defence and commercial applications, to be used for Hermeus' Mach 5 Chimera engine and Quarterhorse aircraft.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.