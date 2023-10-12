voxeljet selected for $14.9 million contract by GE Research to develop large sand binder jet 3D printer

× Expand voxeljet

GE Research has selected voxeljet as its partner for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DoE) 14.9 million USD award in federal funding for the development and commercialisation of a large sand binder jet 3D printer, known as Advanced Casting Cell (ACC) to accelerate the US transition to clean power.

In addition to voxeljet, GE Research has also selected GE Hydro, GE Onshore Wind, Clemson University, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and Hodge Foundry as partners on the ACC project.

The Advanced Casting Cell project was established to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing industry and expertise to boost the cost-effective domestic production of large metallic near net shape (NNS) components in alignment of the Biden Administation’s clean power-generation strategy according to voxeljet.

“We’re excited to be a part of this future-driven and innovative project,” said Dr. Ingo Ederer, CEO of voxeljet. “The development and cost-efficient manufacturing of clean power-generation technologies is in high demand because it is key to meeting and overcoming global climate challenges. We are confident that additive manufacturing, and specifically our large-scale binder jetting technology, is the right choice to manufacture complex parts used in these next generation wind turbines.”

The ACC will be developed and deployed to produce sand moulds to manufacture metallic NNS parts. With development of the ACC, the project includes the digital creation of mould designs via a digital foundry as well as the completion of a techno-economic analysis of cost and supply chain challenges.

According to voxeljet, the project aims to produce 3D printed large scale sand moulds to cast components for the nacelle of the GE Haliade-X Offshore Turbine. The nacelle, where mechanical components are housed, can weigh more than 60 metric tons.

The company says that the technology has the potential to reduce overall hydropower costs by 20% and lead times by four months. The project will also include the production optimisation of a 16-ton rotor hub using the ACC as well as the development of a robotic welding process for the assembly of a >10-ton Francis runner.

voxeljet says that to help ensure successful implementation of ACC, an advanced manufacturing curriculum is being created for local workforce development to train and engage workers on the specifics of the 3D printing technology.

