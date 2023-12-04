Zahn Dental distributes Myerson’s new Trusana 3D premium denture system

Zahn Dental

Zahn Dental, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, Inc. has announced the exclusive distribution of Myerson’s newly launched Trusana Premium Denture System. The system is comprised of the Trusana Premium 3D Tooth Resin, Trusana Premium 3D Denture Base Resin, and Trusana Bond Denture Adhesive.

Zahn says the three products work together to create a ‘premium’ denture with optimal physical properties and aesthetics for dental laboratories.

“Zahn Dental’s ongoing relationship with Myerson has helped us deliver on our commitment of helping dental laboratories embrace and accelerate their adoption of digital dentistry,” said Rita Acquafredda, President, Global Dental Lab & Prosthetic Solutions. “With the addition of Myerson’s complete digital denture system, we can continue to strengthen our portfolio of dental laboratory solutions that help improve our customers’ production processes and enhance patient outcomes.”

Zahn Dental says that the the science and technology behind the Trusana Premium Denture System helps dental laboratories to produce final digital dentures that maintain strength, and the characteristics of a traditional denture. The company claims that together, the Trusana Premium 3D printing resins result in a ‘high-quality’ product, while helping to save time, money, and materials.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Trusana Premium Denture System, together with Zahn Dental,” said Jim Swartout, President and CEO, Myerson. “Myerson has dedicated years of university-based research to create resins for 3D printing denture teeth with exceptional wear resistance and aesthetics, and a denture base with high-impact strength. Our patented 3D printing resins can help deliver optimal strength and toughness, with minimal moisture absorption. We are pleased to help fulfil the dental industry’s need for a straightforward digital workflow using next level 3D printing resins to produce the highest quality dentures.”