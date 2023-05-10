Zortrax introduces free speed mode feature for desktop 3D printers

× Expand Zortrax A part printed at standard speed on a Zortrax printer vs a part printed with speed mode

Zortrax has announced the launch of a speed mode feature for its desktop 3D printers, which it says allows for up to three times faster printing on the systems. The new speed mode feature is included in a new and free firmware, which is being introduced by Zortrax for the M300 Dual and M Series Plus 3D printers and does not require any hardware modifications by users according to the company.

Zortrax says that the installation process is “easy” and can be broken down into simple steps. The company says the speed mode is especially recommended for mass production in businesses, where lead times are crucial, as it ensures greater design flexibility, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, and shortened production times.

“The strength of our new speed mode lies primarily in the fact that it is a completely free solution, which does not need any additional hardware modifications. It is especially beneficial for all those businesses and individual users that care about short lead times and most 3D print numerous parts, either on their own, or through Zortrax 3D printing services. The installation process is simple and convenient so that all our desktop 3D printer’s users can upgrade their machines easily,” said Michał Siemaszko, Head of Research and Development Department at Zortrax.

Zortrax says that to install and start using the speed mode, users need to visit the support centre website for the installation file, and save it onto a USB drive. Then, insert the drive into a slot in a Zortrax 3D printer, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Once the firmware is installed, the speed more parameters are available in the ‘Print speed adjustments’ section in the printers settings. Zortrax says that there are three key parameters in this section: print speed, acceleration, and hotend temperature offset. Acceleration determines how fast the extruder accelerates after changing the direction of printing. Printing in a high-speed more can require increasing the hotend temperature, which can also be adjusted.

Zortrax says that with the new speed mode, users gain more design flexibility in both simple and complex designs, because the print speed can be adjusted at any time during the printing process. The company says this would allow for some parts of a design to be 3D printed with a standard speed to maintain high precision, while other components can be finished faster.

Zortrax

“We’re glad to present the speed mode to our whole 3D printing community. The new feature introduced for Zortrax M200 Plus, M300 Plus and M300 Dual translates into tangible benefits for multiple branches of industry. Being able to print up to three times faster, businesses gain great design flexibility, manufacturers can produce significantly more units during the same time, and mass production is enhanced. We truly recommend this solution in every manufacturing process, where lead time is of key importance,” said Mariusz Babula, CEO at Zortrax.