LEGO Group COO joins Evolve Additive board of directors

LEGO Group COO, Carsten Rasmussen (Credit: Evolve Additive Solutions)

Additive manufacturing (AM) technology developer Evolve Additive Solutions has announced the appointment of LEGO Group Chief Operations Officer, Carsten Rasmussen to its board of directors.

Effective from June this year, the Minneapolis-based company believes Rasmussen’s knowledge of AM and ABS from his 18-year career at LEGO spanning Europe, America and Asia, will help drive its vision for full scale volume production.

“Carsten is a wonderful additional to our board,” Steve Chillscyzn, CEO of Evolve Additive Solutions, commented. “His background in additive manufacturing technology and supply chain management as well as his experience with high-quality ABS plastic parts brings years of expertise to our board.”

In 2018, the LEGO Group’s venture arm LEGO Ventures led an equity funding round with Stanley Black & Decker which raised 19 million USD for its STEP (Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process) 3D printing technology following a spinout from Stratasys.

Marketed as the first viable alternative to injection moulding, STEP uses production-grade thermoplastics to enable the rapid manufacture of multi-material, multi-colour end-use parts. The technology works via a belt system in which material particles are transferred from the belt to a build area, layer by layer, to transform the material from a sintered to a fused state. Evolve has installed a round of alpha systems which are being used by industrial players ahead of STEP’s expected commercial launch later this year.

Rasmussen added: “I look forward to joining the Evolve team on the next phase of its journey to revolutionize manufacturing through additive technologies. The teams relentless focus on innovation and disruption will offer companies across a range of sectors with more flexible and cost-effective manufacturing solutions."