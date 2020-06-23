Redwire acquires space additive manufacturing company Made in Space

× Expand Made in Space Archinaut Progression Made In Space will also use PEI/PC to benefit its Archinaut Development Program.

Made in Space, the on-orbit manufacturing startup known for being the first company to successfully 3D print parts in space, has been acquired by Redwire.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is the latest to be acquired up by the newly formed venture setup by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners in June following the purchase of Deep Space Systems and Adcole Space.

According to a previous press release, Redwire is said to be a “space platform focused on designing and developing mission critical systems and high reliability electronics in support of the next generation space architecture.” This latest investment, which includes both Made in Space’s operations in the U.S. and Europe, is said to expand on Redwire’s ambitions to deliver next generation space infrastructure and exploration solutions.

"To truly realise the full potential for space exploration, innovation must change the economics," said Peter Cannito, CEO of Redwire. "Made In Space has been driving these innovations and is now positioned to revolutionize the industry."

In the last decade, Made In Space has been at the forefront of additive manufacturing in space including the NASA-backed Archinaut One project, which aims to use 3D printing technology to manufacture large-scale space assets on-orbit. While earlier this year the company moved to its new Jacksonville location as part of a multi-year expansion plan, the acquisition by Redwire is thought to provide Made in Space with the foundation to expand its technology even further.

"Joining Redwire is an exciting opportunity to be part of a new company taking an innovative approach to address the needs of today's space industry," said Andrew Rush, President and CEO of Made In Space. "Redwire provides us with the scale and space heritage we need to take our technology to the next level."

"We share Redwire's vision to push the boundaries of technological innovation in space to enable greater opportunities for positive economic impact on Earth and advance exploration," said Michael Snyder, MIS Chief Engineer. "With strong support from Redwire and AEI, we look forward to accelerating our efforts and delivering new capabilities to the market."