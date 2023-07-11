3D Systems and Oerlikon collaborate to accelerate metal 3D printing in semiconductor and aerospace markets

× Expand 3D Systems DMP Factory 500

3D Systems and Oerlikon have announced a partnership that aims to further scale metal additive manufacturing (AM) for the aerospace and semiconductor industries.

Oerlikon is set to install a 3D Systems DMP Factory 500 system at its facility in North Carolina for the production of aluminium components with a build size capability of up to 500mm x 500mm x 500mm. The surface and AM solutions provider has worked with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) to develop a direct metal printing solution that is said to deliver a validated, certified production process for precision components. This 3-laser DMP Factory 500 installation marks a first for Oerlikon AM in the U.S. but is its fourth installation globally.

“Industries such as aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing require precision without compromise,” said Scott Green, solutions leader, 3D Systems. “Companies focusing on these areas require constant innovation to meet the accuracy, speed, reliability, and productivity demands of increasingly complex production. Bringing together the industry-leading technology and applications expertise of 3D Systems and Oerlikon AM is delivering increased quality, improved total cost of ownership, reduced time to market, and minimised supply chain disruption. I’m looking forward to seeing how our collaboration can amplify and accelerate the potential of metal AM.”

Jonathan Cornelus, business development manager, Oerlikon AM added: "The adoption of additive manufacturing technology for series production occurs at an ever-increasing pace. For our customers to remain competitive in core technology markets (including semicon and aerospace), scale up to series production is dependent upon the successful execution of application development, qualification, and timely ramp up to full-scale production."

Oerlikon recently made two significant additive manufacturing announcements geared towards the aerospace industry including the signing of a 3.8 million EUR contract with Airbus for the production of satellite components, and a 900,000 EUR order from ArianeGroup for the production of 3D printed heat exchangers for its new Ariane 6 rocket launcher.

In an interview with TCT, the company's Surface Solutions Division CTO Dr. Sven Hicken discussed Oerlikon's ambitions for additive in the aerospace sector: "We have already embarked on the initial successful steps to develop the most advanced aerospace components via additive manufacturing. Our capabilities and accomplishments are being recognised and we plan to consolidate this position to secure opportunities where and when AM can benefit production."