Additive Industries doubles metal 3D printing productivity with new MetalFABG2

× Expand The MetalFABG2 3D printer launches at Formnext

Additive Industries has kicked off Formnext 2021 with the launch of its next generation metal 3D printing system and a series of partnership announcements.

The new MetalFABG2 series boasts over 150 updates and is said to offer double the productivity of previous models with features including optimised gas flow and heat management, updated process parameters and automated beam quality measurements. With three versions available (Core, Automation, and Continuous Production), the Dutch additive manufacturing company says the launch bolsters its promise to "provide bigger, better and faster systems" and follows last year's announcement of a larger 12-laser MetalFAB-600 machine.

Also launching today is the new MF Calibrate multi-beam qualification tool, which automates the procedures for each beam to ensure repeatable and predictable output. Additive Industries says the tool can reduce the manual task of beam quality validation for multi-laser systems down from an entire day to less than an hour.

The company is also presenting its Additive Studios, which offers services from application development to design for AM, material development to production optimisation, and more from its locations in Bristol, Los Angeles, Eindhoven and Singapore.

"We are excited to launch this broad array of new solutions and services, which underline our ambition to provide the next generation in productivity leadership”, says Ian Howe, CEO at Additive Industries. “One of the most exciting aspects of additive manufacturing is the versatility of the technique. Applications can be found in almost every industry, in parts that range from simple brackets to complex assemblies with moving parts and many integrated functions. With our services and solutions, we ensure our partners are able to utilise AM to fullest.”

Finally, the company is highlighting its partnerships with a three AM specialists. The first is Sigma Labs and will see the integration of melt pool monitoring into the quality assurance expert’s PrintRite 3D software. Additive Industries says this integration with make it “easier to analyse printed parts by reducing or completely avoiding post analysis using destructive testing or CT scanning” and will be particularly useful for detecting errors in large-format parts. The new MetalFABG2 is PrintRite3D-ready.

Additive Industries has also been working with Materialise on a number of workflow improvements including updates to its Build Processor V2.6 to enable slicing of bigger data and faster processing. It’s also compatible with Materialise’s e-Stage-support and is optimised for use with the Additive Industries Dynamic Laser Assignment Tool.

Lastly, the company has struck up a partnership with machinery equipment manufacturer Makino to develop end-to-end AM solutions for production, “beyond printing” from part design to machining.

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.