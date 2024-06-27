Alloyed and Aubert & Duval team up on nickel superalloy for additive manufacturing

× Expand Alloyed Alloyed ABD-1000AM build

Alloyed and Aubert & Duval have announced the release of a new nickel superalloy, developed specifically for additive manufacturing, at RAPID + TCT.

The metal 3D printing specialist says ABD-1000AM provides ‘excellent environmental resistance and high-temperature strength,' and was developed using Alloyed’s computational Alloys-by-Design platform. It features a working temperature range beyond 1000°C (1832°F) in its age-hardened state, while its typical microstructure is characterised by a relative density above 99.9% and low defect levels, consisting of 55% gamma prime phase fraction in the age-hardenable state. Compared to cast alloy Ni247LC, the alloy is said to offer near-equivalent stress rupture life while allowing crack-free printing and heat treatment.

Jean-François Juéry, EVP Business development & Strategy of Aubert & Duval, said: “We are convinced that additive manufacturing technology combined with High Temperature powder Alloys is a promising solution in particular to achieve carbon footprint reduction in various industries: over the last five years, we have indeed seen huge growth in interest and orders for these innovative alloys across all industrial sectors, so we are excited to see what new products and performance gains will be enabled by the commercial availability of ABD-1000AM.”

The partnership expands Alloyed and Aubert & Duval’s existing collaboration on ABD-900AM ultra-high-temperature nickel alloy. Under the terms of the agreement, Aubert & Duval will be Alloyed’s production partner for ABD-1000AM, supplying the company with powder feedstock to manufacture components.

Michael Holmes, CEO of Alloyed, commented: “Extending our portfolio of alloys through the introduction of ABD-1000AM is a really exciting next step for Alloyed, greatly expanding our capability to deliver AM parts that can operate in some of the most extreme environments, and we’re thrilled to be doing it with Aubert & Duval as our trusted partner – their experience and track record of producing exceptional nickel powders is world-class, so we look forward to continuing our relationship with them. The alloy itself is set to bring great developments to the world of metal AM, unlocking applications that were previously deemed unfeasible due to the limited materials suited for the process, so we’re excited to start manufacturing parts and developing applications with our customers.”