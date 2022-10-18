Alpha Precision Group now offering Tritone MoldJet Technology for industrial metal additive manufacturing

× Expand Tritone Technologies MoldJet technology uses paste to achieve consistent part density

Tritone Technologies has announced that Alpha Precision Group (APG) is now offering industrial production on its Tritone Dominant system from its Ridgeway, Pennsylvania facility.

APG is a provider of highly engineered powder metal, metal injection moulding and additive manufacturing components that serve a “diverse customer base” with a range of high-performance applications.

“We believe that APG is a technology leader and are committed to investing into that position. Adding the Tritone Dominant with its MoldJet technology is a strong sign of our commitment to offer advanced technology to the marketplace and our customers,” said Stephen P. Madill, Executive VP Sales and Marketing, Alpha Precision Group. “This new approach to additive manufacturing offers a new tool that will be beneficial for our customers as we satisfy their total needs for the technology.”

The Dominant is based on Tritone’s Moldjet Technology, a “powder-free” additive manufacturing system that enables industrial production of high-quality metal and ceramic parts at an industrial speed, according to the company.

The system is designed to produce large quantities of high-density parts with complex geometries and a variety of metal and ceramic materials. Tritone also says that the technology enables parallel manufacturing of parts of various sizes, shapes, and applications. Tritone says that this is achieved by the speed and simplicity of the switchover between materials.

“We are extremely excited to see Alpha Precision Group’s commitment to invest in our Dominant system and offer this advanced technology to their customers,” said Omer Sagi, VP Products and Business Development, Tritone Technologies. “Partnering with this technology leader marks a significant and strategic milestone for Tritone as we enter the North American market. We look forward to collaborating with APG to expand access to our technology and suite of applications and materials.”

TCT visited the Tritone booth at Formnext 2019 and spoke to Omer Sagi about the MoldJet technology and Dominant 3D printing system.

