America Makes announces winners of EARTH project totalling $1.2m

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, have announced the winners of the 1.2m USD Environmental Additive Research for Tomorrow’s Habitat (EARTH) Project.

The project is funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD(R&E)) and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

America Makes says that as the additive manufacturing industry progresses, it is imperative to emphasise sustainable practices that encourage the reutilisation and recycling of AM materials.

The recipients of the EARTH project awards will assume a crucial role in identifying and validating AM designs and materials that consistently meet the necessary qualifications and performance standards for end users according to America Makes.

“There is the need to acknowledge the potential environmental impact of AM innovations within the manufacturing industry, even as it invests resources in research and development,” said Brandon Ribic, Technology Director at America Makes.

Ribic continued: “We applaud the efforts of the awardees in exploring sustainable approaches for reusing and recycling AM materials and designs. Their initiatives are expected to make a substantial contribution to reducing waste, conserving energy, and mitigating carbon emissions. The forward-thinking of our industry partners demonstrates a commitment to understanding sustainable AM practices which will influence future adoption of the technology in a variety of sectors.”

Below is the list of award winners and related topic areas:

Topic: Analysis of AM Sustainability and Environmental Benefits

Project 1: Accelerating Additive in Department of Defense (DoD) Applications of High-Performance Recycled Polymers