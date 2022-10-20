Atlantic XL Inc. acquires SLM technology for energy industry 3D metal parts production

× Expand SLM Solutions SLM 280

Atlantic XL has announced that it will be operating the first ‘commercially available’ metal 3D printer in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the purchase of an SLM Solutions SLM 280 machine.

The Canadian company provides EPC and EPCM services to the energy industry that support offshore and onshore systems including digitalisation, telecommunications, navigation, environmental monitoring and metal additive manufacturing.

According to Atlantic XL, through the 20 years of experience the company has in engineering, procurement, and construction management of integrated solutions, it has recognised that industry has never been faced with a more ‘challenging environment’ in the procurement of materials required to support its clients.

Atlantic XL says that it decided to acquire the SLM 280 system from SLM Solutions as it is a capable printer to help reduce its carbon footprint, as well as supporting supply chain by reducing long lead times, solving part obsolescence, and reducing costs by offering a digital warehouse concept over physical parts storage.

“We decided on the SLM 280 because of the open architecture system. It gives us the freedom to adapt everything we need. The excellent collaboration with our team and the technically acceptable equipment supported our decision,” said Marty Gaulin, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Atlantic XL.

SLM Solutions says that the SLM 280 is ideal for medium to high volume additive manufacturing part production and prototypes due to the multi-laser technology and closed loop powder handling of the system. The open architecture strategy enables a free choice of powder, open process parameters with ready to print parameter is required and variable control.

Fabrizio Ragusa, energy expert of SLM Solutions, said: “Our machines are a great asset for the energy industry. SLM Solutions has proven its ability to innovate with products such as FreeFloat and is helping to make the world a better place with innovative components and technical progress. We are pleased about this exciting new relationship bringing our manufacturing footprint to the east coast of Canada.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.