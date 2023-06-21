Avio to install two Velo3D 3D printers for production of space propulsion systems

× Expand AVIO and Velo3D teams at Paris Air Show

Two metal additive manufacturing systems from Velo3D are headed to Italian aerospace company Avio S.p.A to support the development and production of its space propulsion systems.

The purchase, which was announced during the Paris Air Show, includes a Sapphire XC 1MZ 3D printer and an original Sapphire system, both calibrated to produce parts in nickel-based alloy with high strength and corrosion resistance at extreme temperatures. The machines are said to have been selected for their ability to produce large metal parts with optimised geometries.

"Avio is one of the leading space companies in Europe and we are thrilled to partner with them in their pursuit of groundbreaking propulsion systems,” said Benny Buller, Founder and CEO of Velo3D. “They work with some of the most innovative companies and agencies in Europe and around the world to provide them with the technology they need to reach space. The Sapphire XC 1MZ will help Avio further accelerate the development of its propulsion systems and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the space industry."

Velo3D’s technology is already being deployed by a number of new space and aerospace companies including SpaceX, Launcher and Boom Supersonic thanks to its ability to produce large complex metal parts, "support-free". Its Sapphire XC 1MZ 3D printer features a print volume of 600 mm in diameter and 1,000 mm in height, while its original Sapphire can manufacture parts within a volume of 315 mm in diameter and 400 mm in height.

Avio has been operating in the aerospace industry for over 120 years and is now focused on propulsion systems and ‘making space more accessible and affordable.’ Through its Vega family of launch vehicles, Avio has helped to launch institutional, governmental, and commercial payloads into orbit.