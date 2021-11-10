BCN3D's new Metal Pack brings metal 3D printing to Epsilon series

× Expand BCN3D's Metal Pack is expected to “open up a new range of applications”.

BCN3D has announced the launch of a new Metal Pack add-on which will enable metal 3D printing on its "workbench" Epsilon printer series.

Set to be showcased at Formnext next week, the upgrade leverages Ultrafuse 316L and 17-4 PH metal filaments from BASF’s Forward AM brand along with a new hot-end which the Barcelona-based company says will allow users to “affordably produce solid metal parts.”

The launch is said to address a growing demand for stainless steel parts from industries such as pharmaceutical, food, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. BCN3D says the ability to print with metal on the benchtop will “open up a new range of applications” in spare parts, functional prototyping, and tooling.

“The whole AM industry is chasing metal 3D printing,” Eric Pallarés, CTO of BCN3D commented. “But the truth is that, nowadays, affordable available solutions, if any, are very scarce. With the release of the Metal Pack at BCN3D, we are excited to leverage BASF's decades of experience in MIM technology applied to metal extrusion and post-processing. In combination with our existing 3D printing ecosystem, it becomes an end-to-end and accessible solution for functional prototyping. Our customers will be able to take the best advantage of 3D printing by obtaining industry-grade metal parts, within days and hassle-free.”

Similarly qualified for use on a handful of other machines from the likes of Ultimaker and MakerBot, BASF's Ultrafuse 316L and 17-4 PH filaments contain high levels of stainless steel mixed with polymer binders. Unlike standard polymer printing on the Epsilon, metal parts must undergo a three-step process starting with printing followed by debinding and sintering, carried out via Forward AM’s authorised network of suppliers, in order to achieve their final properties. BCN3D says finished parts exhibit “practically identical behaviour” to those produced by MIM or CNC.

“Ultrafuse Metal Filaments portfolio has been developed based on BASF´s decades of know-how coming from the Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) industry,” Firat Hizal, Head of Metal Systems Business Group at BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH added. “Filaments are designed for ultimate ease of handling and can be used on any open-source Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) printer. We are very happy that both Ultrafuse 316L and 17-4 PH are validated by BCN3D and BCN3D decided to enable its userbase by introducing this bundle.”

Priced at 1,099.95 EURO, the pack will include a spool of each filament, two Hotend Ms, BCN3D Brass Wipers for Metal, and Magigoo 316L. The company is also planning to introduce a number of software add-ons including slicing upgrades and print profiles.

BCN3D plans to start shipping the Metal Pack from January next year.

