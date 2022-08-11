Bhabha Atomic Research and Intech Additive Solutions collaborate for 3D printed miniature metal components

Intech Additive Solutions Miniature metal 3D printed parts

Intech Additive Solutions, a leading end-to-end provider for metal additive manufacturing systems, design for AM and AM software, has collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to design and 3D print miniature metal components.

Miniature metal components are a vital part in critical applications in miniature robotics (bio-robotics), especially in the field of customised electroporation devices such as drug delivery, pre-treatment of food, cosmetic therapy of skin and more.

These components, given their size and complexities, manufacturing of the items and delivery in a timely fashion is a challenge with conventional methods.

Metal 3D printing technology is an ideal ally for scenarios such as manufacturing miniatures, intricate and semi-sculptured component by virtue of design and the economically feasible solutions.

Intech Additive’s iFusion LF series of printers has the capability to manufacture small to large metal parts for multiple industrial applications. The systems are designed to achieve high build rates, manage optimised cost-per-part (CPP) and cost-effective manufacturing.

Some of the features of iFusion include automated powder handling, part removal and powder-sieving. iFusion has one of the largest in-class build volumes of 450 x 450 x 450 mm. The system uses Intech’s own software AMOptoMet and AMBuilder.

AMOptoMet is a new alloy parameter development software. It is tuned for calculating and optimising the process parameters of a given alloy for the laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology.

AMBuilder is a build processing software. Its orientation of parts, support generation and path generation assisted in the build preparation of the miniature component.

BARC provided the initial designs of the miniature components for possible adaption to the AM process. Intechs’s team of DfAM experts suggested and implemented further design modifications for the optimum functioning of the components.

“In my opinion engineers at Intech have good acumen of technical brilliance, sense of practicality and leadership. I have observed that the engineers do follow ‘first principle thinking’, which is very essential for any indigenous out-of-the-box solution for new technology,” said Dr. Debanik Roy, Scientist, Division of Remote Handling and Robotics, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, in an appreciation letter to Intech Additive.

Roy also said in the letter: “I am proud to say that within a short span of six months, engineers of Intech have achieved the pinnacle of authentic product-oriented manufacturing with due persistence and passion.”

The 3D printed component created by the companies is a metal, monolithic miniature component with an overall length of 33mm, a cylindrical housing and a tapered front. The crucial part of the process was the printing of a tiny retainer ring, with a thickness of 1.5mm and a central hole diameter of 0.9mm. Workability of this retainer ring is essential for the actuation of the component.

The component was to be assembled with another part, the “end-cover”, having a height of 6.5mm. The completed assembly of the component is now fully functional and can be used for a variety of applications post further instrumentation.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is a premier nuclear research facility in India, headquartered in Trombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was founded in 1954 as a multidisciplinary research program essential to India's nuclear program.

Intech Additive Solutions is based in Bengaluru, Karnataka in India, an area that is also home to Bengaluru Airport City, where a state of the art 3D printing facility recently opened. Intech describes itself as "pioneers in developing solutions that empower our customers to adopt additive manufacturing technologies efficiently." Intech has the mission to keep innovation alive, drive digital transformation and enable faster adoption of additive technology to address the local and global manufacturing demands in a long-term sustainable way.

