Digital Metal launches DMP/PRO binder jet 3D printer at RAPID + TCT

Digital Metal has launched a new binder jet 3D printing system at RAPID + TCT aimed at high volume manufacturing.

Known for enabling production of small, high precision parts with it DM P2500 metal binder jetting platform, the new DMP/PRO has been described as a ‘complete binder jet solution’, developed from the ground up to deliver high levels of reliability, accuracy and repeatability for industries such as luxury goods, medical manufacturing and consumer products. The modular machine features 70,400 nozzles to provide a material deposition rate of up to 1,000 cm3 of parts per hour at 1600 dpi. With a build volume of 250 × 217 × 70 mm, Digital Metal estimates typical production values will see customers producing around 500 cm3 of parts per hour throughout the day. It’s also complemented by custom software built on Siemens MindSphere, fast materials changeover, and high powder utilisation rate mean to allow all excess powder to be recycled.

Digital Metal CEO Christian Lönne commented: “As a team we have previously gone from a single machine to a production machine and now we've launched a true production platform. We're moving away from the rest of the binder jet market towards tighter tolerances, higher volumes and higher precision. We're heading towards a higher level of maturity. We do not just offer a machine in isolation. We have a true platform optimised to work in concert with debinding, sintering and post processing equipment. This platform is modular, extensible and a stepping stone for Industrialisation.”

One customer that has already began deploying the system is the Michigan-based on-demand additive manufacturing provider Azoth 3D. The company also took the first commercial delivery of a Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer from XJet back in March and says its has ambitions to become the “largest and best independent binder jet manufacturing company.”

Azoth 3D General Manager Cody Cochran said: “Digital Metal's new machine speed, while keeping quality and reliability, is compelling. The PRO Series reduces the capital needed to scale and also reduces part costs through higher machine throughput. We want to run it round the clock, 7 days a week, making thousands of parts daily.”

