EOS adds four more metals to 3D printing materials line-up

× Expand Aerospike nozzle built in EOS NickelAlloy HAYNES 282 (Credit: EOS)

EOS has announced the addition of four new metal additive manufacturing materials to its EOS M 290 portfolio.

The materials include EOS StainlessSteel 254, StainlessSteel SuperDuplex, ToolSteel CM55, and NickelAlloy HAYNES 282 and are all said to meet the 3D printing company’s Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 3 Core classification, meaning they’re categorised as under development and available to early access customers.

Sascha Rudolph, SVP BU Metal Materials at EOS said: “Material development is always driven by customer demand and very often is the result of a close customer cooperation. These four new metal materials were designed and optimised specifically to the needs of additive manufacturing. We are increasing application opportunities for demanding industries by bringing AM tailored alloys to our customers.”

The first, EOS StainlessSteel 254 is an austenitic stainless steel that comes with a 40/60 µm process for the EOS M 290 and is said to be suited for applications such as chlorinated seawater handling equipment, pulp, and paper manufacturing devices as well as chemical handling equipment due to its high chromium, molybdenum and nitrogen alloying providing corrosion resistance in difficult environments. The material also has provides excellent stress corrosion cracking and higher strength than conventional austenitic steel, and excellent resistance to uniform, pitting and crevice corrosion.

For tougher environments, EOS StainlessSteel SuperDuplex is an austenitic-ferritic duplex stainless steel optimised for AM and comes with a 40/80 µm process for the EOS M 290. Its high chromium, molybdenum and nitrogen alloying provide excellent corrosion resistance in difficult environments, particularly for applications in oil and gas, in pulp and paper manufacturing devices and for mining and offshore equipment, and shows excellent resistance to uniform, pitting and crevice corrosion, as well as enabling high strength together with high corrosion resistance.

For more demanding applications in elevated temperatures, EOS ToolSteel CM55 is a cobalt-free, ultra-high strength, and high hardness steel for tooling and engineering applications such as cold and hot working tools, powertrain components and mechanical engineering components. The material comes with a 40/80 µm process for the EOS M 290.

Lastly, EOS NickelAlloy HAYNES 282 has been developed for high temperature structural applications in aerospace and energy markets including turbomachinery and rocket engine components. The material, a precipitation strengthened nickel-based superalloy with a unique combination of high temperature strength, thermal stability, good corrosion, and oxidation resistance, and excellent weldability, is being manufactured under license from Haynes International Inc. and is intended for use on EOS metal systems.

