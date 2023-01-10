UAM specialist Fabrisonic moves to new 30,000 square foot facility

× Expand Fabrisonic Fabrisonic's new facility

Fabrisonic LLC, a manufacturer specialising in 3D metal ultrasonic additive manufacturing (UAM) and 3D printing applications, has announced its move to a larger ‘state-of-the-art’ facility in Lewis Center, Ohio. Fabrisonic has been incubated by EWI at its facility in Columbus, at Ohio State University since 2011.

Growth of the business has driven the need for additional space to expand and make room for more people, machines and expanded parts production. The new 30,000 square foot facility is located at 7719 Graphics Way, Suite A, Lewis Center, OH 43035.

“The across-town move does not adversely impact Fabrisonic employees, allowing the company to maintain access to its current talent pool and attract new employees to accommodate growth,” said Mark Norfolk, Fabrisonic President and CEO.

Fabrisonic upgraded its entire IT infrastructure with the move to the new facility, with a new security platform that meets government sensitive data requirements.

Norfolk added: “Although it’s time for us to spread our wings and move out of mom and dad’s basement, we’re staying close to our Buckeye engineering roots.”

UAM technology works by harnessing a room temperature metal deposition process, harnessing soundwaves to merge layers of metal foil without the need for melting, combined with the finish of traditional CNC milling. Fabrisonic’s SonicLayer 1200 3D printer was launched in 2019, responding to the demand for a smaller UAM system.

The introduction of the smaller machine was part of a collaboration with NASA to scale down the technology, with the aim of using it on the International Space Station.

In July 2022, TCT spoke to A.J. Mastropietro, Thermal Systems Engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California about NASA’s use of Fabrisonic UAM technology, which is used to create components such as 3D printed radiators for satellites.

Scott Roberts, Materials technologist at NASA JPL, spoke about the ability to print parts in big sizes being a benefit of UAM. NASA JPL used the technology from Fabrisonic to print a heat exchanger which was said to be the size of a desk, which would not have been possible on laser powder bed systems.

