Farsoon announces new multi-laser metal additive manufacturing solutions targeted for high-speed production

Farsoon has announced the launch of the FS621M Pro-4, FS621M Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4 metal 3D printing systems to the US market for pilot customer application.

The latest development of multi-laser, large format metal platforms are targeted for high-speed production of high-quality large-scale manufacturing.

With these latest launches, Farsoon is focusing on maximising productivity with multi-laser technologies on large-format metal platforms. Farsoon says that the new systems will engage ‘huge potential’ in aerospace applications by lowering operational cost and enabling true industrial-scale series manufacturing.

The large-frame FS621M was announced in July 2020, and according to Farsoon, offers ‘unparalleled production edge’ for large-scale applications. The company says that currently the installation base has reached over 50 units amongst aerospace and manufacturing customers.

After taking feedback from the user base and application requirements from aerospace, oil and gas sectors, and energy sectors, Farsoon developed the FS621M Pro and FS621M-U-4 platforms for higher build volume fabrication and batch production capabilities with materials such as titanium alloys, aluminium alloys, nickel-based superalloys, stainless steels and maraging steels.

The FS621M Pro Platform features a build volume of 620 x 808 x 1200mm, which is a 30% extension in Y direction compared to the standard FS621M and can be equipped with four or six 500-watt lasers.

Farsoon says that the multi-laser scanning strategy enables high calibration accuracy in overlapping areas, which ensures uniform mechanical properties and surface finish of parts throughout the build platform. The company says that the build process control, real-time recording and monitoring capabilities also contribute to optimal build quality.

Another feature of the new systems that enhances productivity and quality is that they can be equipped with a permanent filter module allowing for long-term operation of extremely large builds. The powder handling processes of the 621M systems share a common powder container design, which offers continuous feeding of powder to the build and the ability to easily exchange and monitor powder quality according to the company.

Farsoon states that with increasing demand for industrialised manufacturing of large-sized parts in a shorter lead time, it is planning the further development of the FS621M Pro-8, which will have an eight-laser configuration, and FS621M-U-6, a six-laser configuration, for ‘even higher’ productivity.

Farsoon launched the FS200Mx2 metal 3D printing platform in the AMEA and North American markets earlier this year as part of its medium-sized metal laser powder bed fusion portfolio.

